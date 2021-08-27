YouTube Shorts Unveils Monthly Fund For Nigerian Creators

August 27, 2021 149

YouTube Shorts creators can now receive their share of a new $100 million YouTube Shorts Fund to be distributed over 2021 to 2022, as a reward for creating exciting and engaging content on the platform.

A statement by YouTube on Wednesday stated that the fund will be distributed to thousands of eligible creators each month as a bonus payment, based on their content’s performance in the previous month.

It said creators can receive up to $10,000 based on viewership and engagement of their Shorts content.

To qualify, channels must meet the minimum eligibility requirements refreshed each month to give other creators the opportunity to receive a reward for their creative and unique Shorts.

The Shorts Fund is the first step in building a monetisation model for Shorts on YouTube and is a chance for creators to earn and build their growing businesses as the world focuses on economic recovery.

READ ALSO: Nigeria To Begin Manufacturing Aircraft By 2023 – Sirika

Across the world, Shorts creators have already attracted millions of subscribers via their Shorts-only channels.

Moreover, Nigerians are showing a growing interest in this new short-form video experience, as seen in the top 10 most viewed YouTube Shorts videos watched by Nigerians below.

Creators in Nigeria looking to make their own Shorts videos and take advantage of the Shorts Fund can try to create compelling and engaging content on the platform.