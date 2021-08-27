fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTSIT/TELECOM

YouTube Shorts Unveils Monthly Fund For Nigerian Creators

August 27, 20210149
YouTube Unveils Short-Form Video Platform For Creators In Nigeria

YouTube Shorts creators can now receive their share of a new $100 million YouTube Shorts Fund to be distributed over 2021 to 2022, as a reward for creating exciting and engaging content on the platform.

A statement by YouTube on Wednesday stated that the fund will be distributed to thousands of eligible creators each month as a bonus payment, based on their content’s performance in the previous month.

It said creators can receive up to $10,000 based on viewership and engagement of their Shorts content.

To qualify, channels must meet the minimum eligibility requirements refreshed each month to give other creators the opportunity to receive a reward for their creative and unique Shorts. 

The Shorts Fund is the first step in building a monetisation model for Shorts on YouTube and is a chance for creators to earn and build their growing businesses as the world focuses on economic recovery. 

READ ALSO: Nigeria To Begin Manufacturing Aircraft By 2023 – Sirika

Across the world, Shorts creators have already attracted millions of subscribers via their Shorts-only channels.

Moreover, Nigerians are showing a growing interest in this new short-form video experience, as seen in the top 10 most viewed YouTube Shorts videos watched by Nigerians below. 

  1. Best Oddly Satisfying Video for Stress Relief
  2. Will this work where you live?
  3. Electric car drivers be like…
  4. RONALDO Copied Khaby Lame
  5. This is what happens when you forget to shake the ketchup
  6. Best Oddly Satisfying Video for Stress Relief #Shorts
  7. Makeup tips & tricks #Shorts .(3)
  8. Best Oddly Satisfying Video for Stress Relief #Shorts
  9. This lady keeps stealing mail from mailbox
  10. Best Oddly Satisfying Video for Stress Relief #Shorts

Creators in Nigeria looking to make their own Shorts videos and take advantage of the Shorts Fund can try to create compelling and engaging content on the platform.

About Author

YouTube Shorts Unveils Monthly Fund For Nigerian Creators
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Kevin Spacey ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTS
December 27, 20180181

Busboy Accuses Kevin Spacey of Sexual Harassment, Says Investigators Have Video

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The 18-year-old who said that actor Kevin Spacey groped him at a Nantucket bar in 2016 took Snapchat video of the alleged assault, and investigators have th
Read More
July 22, 20140150

Yahoo Aquires Mobile Tech Firm, Flurry To Boost Mobile Ad Revenue

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Having lost its hold of the desktop display advertising market, Yahoo Today agreed to acquire mobile ad-tech firm Flurry, in a bid to boost its mobile ad re
Read More
January 16, 20140127

Etisalat Hires Standard Bank As Advisor For $400m Asset Sale

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram United Arab Emirate giant telecommunications company, Etisalat,  has engaged Standard Bank as an advisor for the planned sale of its transmitter towers by i
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.