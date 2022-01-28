fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

EntrepreneurshipNEWSLETTERTechnology & Business

YouTube Selects Fisayo Fosudo, 25 Other African Creators For #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund

January 28, 2022049

YouTube today revealed the names of African creators who have been selected to join a global cohort of 135 from around the world, in its flagship #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund initiative. The fund focuses on investing in Black creators from around the world who are telling fresh and authentic stories.

While the group of creators from Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa come from varied professional, social, and academic backgrounds, one common thread connects them all: the desire to make a difference in their communities and Africa through relatable and insightful content. For example:

Kenyan creator Justus Nandwa, who hosts the popular online series Shared Moments with Justus, puts a human face to issues faced by ordinary African men and women by telling inspiring and life-changing stories that encourage his audience to make the best out of life.

Fisayo Fosudo from Nigeria, who has a background in economics and communication, uses his channel, under his own name, to analyse trends and developments in the technology space while showing his viewers how they can benefit from these trends.

South African self-published author, HIV/AIDS awareness advocate, and award-winning social entrepreneur, Nozibele Qamngana has the mission to use her channel, under her name, to demystify and hold open conversations about living with HIV.

As part of the #YouTubeBlack, Voices Fund Class of 2022, each of the 26 African YouTubers selected will receive seed funding alongside dedicated support to help them develop their channels. They will also take part in bespoke and hands-on training, workshops, and networking programmes.

“We are excited to be working with an outstanding group of young and talented African creators who understand that content that resonates with their audience is both entertaining and thought-provoking,” says Alex Okosi, MD, Emerging Markets, YouTube EMEA.

“This group of creators is making content that starts important conversations about issues we face in society, which really resonate with their audience. We are inspired by them and hope that the skills they learn from being part of this programme will help them touch more lives than they’d ever imagined,” he adds.

This is the second class of African creators in the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund which is now established as a multi-year commitment aimed at nurturing Black creators and artists on YouTube. In 2021, the program welcomed 133 grantees from Australia, Brazil, Kenya, Nigeria, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and United States in its inaugural year, with plans to invest directly in over 500 innovators and artists globally to fulfill its objective.

Below is Africa’s full list of the #YouTubeBlack Voices Creator Class of 2022 (in alphabetical order per country)

YOUTUBE CHANNELCREATOR COUNTRY
Angel LatelyWendy Angel NangayoKenya
cheymuvCheyenne Chelimo Umulinga MuvunyiKenya
Mandi SarroMandi SarroKenya
Shared Moments with JustusJustus NandwaKenya
Adaeze’s SpaceAdaeze JideonwoNigeria
Chinyere AbangChinyere Nneka AbangNigeria
Data PeppleData Willie-PeppleNigeria
Fisayo FosudoOluwafisayo FosudoNigeria
fummeeeIkede Adebisi OluwafunmilayoNigeria
Hn clothingsChima Chikodinaka PerpetuaNigeria
SkybelleNwamaka Joy IzugbaraNigeria
Steven NdukwuNDUKWU STEPHEN ANTHONYNigeria
TNC AfricaOlawale AdetulaNigeria
Ummeeta RabiuHalima Yusuf RabiuNigeria
Critics CompanyThe critics companySouth Africa
DEFININGBonganiSouth Africa
Dennis NgangoSouth Africa
Nomathamsanqa PlaatjieSouth Africa
ManjraAarif Muhammad ManjraSouth Africa
Michelle ExpertMitchell LimaSouth Africa
Mlungisi NkosiMlungisi NkosiSouth Africa
Mpoomy LedwabaNompumeleloSouth Africa
Nico NomyayiNico NomyayiSouth Africa
Nozibele QamnganaNozibele QamnganaSouth Africa
The Ndlovu’s UncutHungani Malcolm NdlovuSouth Africa
The TshegofatsoTshegofatso IsaacSouth Africa
Uncomfortable GrowthAbigail Gugulethu NyatsumbaSouth Africa
Xukununu_BoldXukununu NtsetseleloSouth Africa
No Dollar Spent On Cement Import In Seven Years —Emefiele
Related tags :

About Author

YouTube Selects Fisayo Fosudo, 25 Other African Creators For #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund
Gabriel Alabi
Gabriel Alabi is a graduate of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), a content writer/digital marketer/SEO Expert. He is also a sports enthusiast/writer. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

AGRIC BUSINESSNEWSLETTER
July 8, 20164451

“Poor Storage Facilities Impede Local Horticulture in Nigeria” – Expert

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A former Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Mufutau Animashaun, has stated that efforts at increasing horticulture production in Nigeria are bein
Read More
Stanbic IBTC Bank Nigeria PMI: New order Growth Quickens To 17-month High In June BANKING & FINANCENEWSLETTER
September 24, 20200343

Stanbic IBTC, Standard Bank, Listed Among Top African Corporate Brands on LinkedIn

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC and its parent company, Standard Bank, have emerged amongst the top winners of the 2020 Tech Times’ Africa LinkedIn Corporate Bran
Read More
Oil NEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
December 24, 20180494

Budget 2019: 2.3 mbpd Likely Unrealistic -Okoroafor

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Okoroafor in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, said the projection does not follow the uncertainties in the global oil market. “P
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.