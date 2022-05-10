fbpx

YouTube Reaffirms Commitments To Creators, Music Industry In Africa

May 9, 2022067
YouTube Unveils Short-Form Video Platform For Creators In Nigeria

YouTube has reaffirmed its commitment to the development and growth of Afrobeats and Africa’s music industry.

The online streaming platform announced a series of events to run throughout the month of May in celebration of Africa month.

Also, content creators in Africa will receive support from YouTube through virtual and in-person training and workshops to help them grow their channels and improve their skills. These include a Creator 360 virtual workshop, which will allow African content creators to collaborate and share skills, and in-person Creator Day workshops, which will be led by industry experts and help aspiring creators learn the skills they need to continue thriving on YouTube. YouTube will also offer workshops under its Future Insiders Program to empower budding producers and songwriters with hands-on training taught by seasoned producers such as Sarz and Musa Keys. 

The YouTube Africa Day Concert, in partnership with Idris Elba, will return for the third year in a row as part of the Africa Month lineup. The concert will include an in-person event in Nigeria that will be live-streamed on YouTube, featuring some of the continent’s hottest artists. The concert will once again commemorate Africa Day by using music as a platform to showcase African culture.

“We’re incredibly proud at YouTube to provide a platform that shares Africa’s creativity with the rest of the world. From music, fashion, and beauty to the latest trending movements, YouTube plays an important role in the emergence and expression of Africa’s unique cultural stories to local and global audiences. By commemorating Africa Month through these impactful initiatives, we continue to spotlight, and elevate the work of creators and artists who are at the forefront of the continent’s creative explosion”, says Alex Okosi, Managing Director, Emerging Markets, YouTube EMEA. 

YouTube’s longstanding commitment to the creator industry in Africa is evident in initiatives such as the #YouTubeBlackVoices Funds and the YouTube Shorts Fund, a $100 million fund designed to reward creators who make creative and unique Shorts for their contributions. Earlier this year, 26 creators from Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa were among 135 creators from around the world who participated in the 2022 edition of  #YouTubeBlack voices creator class. The creators receive seed funding alongside dedicated support to help them develop their channels and thrive on the YouTube platform. 

Recently, the YouTube NextUp program, which focuses on providing access to learning through one-on-one coaching, workshops and resources was launched to amplify the growth of many successful creators across the region. 

YouTube continues to provide a platform for African creators who are dedicated to building audiences across the globe, while also building a business and generating revenue.  

For more information on YouTube Music’s Africa Month activities, and to set reminders for upcoming events, see the detailed list below.

YOUTUBE AFRICA MONTH ACTIVITY SCHEDULE
ACTIVITYWHENWHERE
Creator 36010th – 11th MayVirtual
Creator Day Kenya31st MayKenya
Creator Day Mzansi19th – 20th MaySouth Africa
Africa Day Concert25 MayNigeria
Music Future Insiders Program South Africa 16th – 19th MaySouth Africa
CreatorDay Naija
Aim: Inspire, educate and engage creators		25th May(10 am – 12:30 pm / 2:00 pm – 4:30 pm)
26th May 4-9pm		Nigeria
Music Future Insiders Program Nigeria25th – 27th MayNigeria
An Evening with YouTube (Content and Cocktails)26th May
6-9pm		Nigeria

About Author

Gabriel Alabi
Gabriel Alabi is a graduate of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), a content writer/digital marketer/SEO Expert. He is also a sports enthusiast/writer. He can be reached via – [email protected]

