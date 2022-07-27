Youths Will Learn The Secrets Of Money Generation – Pertinence Group

Young people will learn the secrets of money generation at the next wealth conference, according to Pertinence Group, Lagos.

Business executives and financial specialists would talk about wealth generation and management, concentrating on the theme “The Real Money of Lagos,” according to a statement from the organisation.

The summit, organised by Pertinence Group, Lagos, will take place on July 30, 2022, at The Dome, KICC Mende, Maryland Lagos.

Damilare Oshokoya, the head of the summit’s organising committee, stated that registration is required while attendance at the summit is free. Oshokoya also indicated that a week-long celebration to honour the 10th anniversary of the Pertinence Group would begin at the summit.

We want to make sure that we continue operating as an enterprise development and people empowerment company, as we have for the past ten years, according to Oshokoya.

“Wealth Summit is the flagship programme of the Pertinence Group. It is one of our empowerment pillars.”

Niyi Adesanya, a well-known inspirational speaker, will speak at the summit. Dayo Israel will join him, the National Youth Leader of the ruling All Progressive Congress, and Seun Fakorede, the Oyo State Commissioner for Youth and Sports.

“The theme of the conference has always been the Real Money of Lagos, came from the idea that Lagos is the most populated city in Africa, housing the extremely poor and rich but offering enormous opportunities.”

Dr Olumide Emmanuel, CEO of the Commonsense Group, and Wisdom Ezekiel and Dr Olorunsheyi Sunday, co-founders of the Pertinence Group, are also scheduled to speak at the summit.