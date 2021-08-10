Youths Should Leverage Creative Sector Amid Rising Unemployment – Minister

August 10, 2021 161

The Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Uche Ogah, has urged Nigerian youths to go into the creative sector, as the level of unemployment in the country remains a challenge.

He said this at a two-day event of photography empowerment and training workshop held in Umuahia, Abia State capital, where he was represented by his Chief of Staff, Kelechi Ekugo.

He noted that the country’s revenue profile did not match the increasing population, with the country’s population heavier on the youth side, spiking unemployment levels, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said.

Ogah said, “Youths should leverage the creative sector because youth unemployment has become a big challenge in our country.

“However, new avenues should be explored to solve the problem.

“It is my hope that you will apply what you have learnt to become entrepreneurs and professionals.”

Present at the event was the Special Adviser on Documentation to the Minister for Mines and Steel, Fawole Oluwadamilare.

Addressing journalists at the sidelines of the event, Oluwadamilare said“Nigeria is experiencing rapid population growth, while its revenue profile is shrinking.

“We also have more youths than the aged. This has worsened the unemployment rate and life becomes the survival of the fittest.

“Photography is something that can transform one’s life. So I want to use it to empower the youths and curb the rate of unemployment in my own little way.”

“They should remain focused and vigorously pursue any profession they have chosen and the sky will be their limit.”