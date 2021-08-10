fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

EntrepreneurshipNEWS

Youths Should Leverage Creative Sector Amid Rising Unemployment – Minister

August 10, 20210161
Youths Should Leverage Creative Sector Amid Rising Unemployment - Minister

The Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Uche Ogah, has urged Nigerian youths to go into the creative sector, as the level of unemployment in the country remains a challenge.

He said this at a two-day event of photography empowerment and training workshop held in Umuahia, Abia State capital, where he was represented by his Chief of Staff, Kelechi Ekugo.

He noted that the country’s revenue profile did not match the increasing population, with the country’s population heavier on the youth side, spiking unemployment levels, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said.

Ogah said, “Youths should leverage the creative sector because youth unemployment has become a big challenge in our country.

READ ALSO: MSME Sector Too Important To Neglect – NAICOM

“However, new avenues should be explored to solve the problem.

“It is my hope that you will apply what you have learnt to become entrepreneurs and professionals.”

Present at the event was the Special Adviser on Documentation to the Minister for Mines and Steel, Fawole Oluwadamilare.

Addressing journalists at the sidelines of the event, Oluwadamilare said“Nigeria is experiencing rapid population growth, while its revenue profile is shrinking.

“We also have more youths than the aged. This has worsened the unemployment rate and life becomes the survival of the fittest.

“Photography is something that can transform one’s life. So I want to use it to empower the youths and curb the rate of unemployment in my own little way.”

“They should remain focused and vigorously pursue any profession they have chosen and the sky will be their limit.”

About Author

Youths Should Leverage Creative Sector Amid Rising Unemployment – Minister
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

September 22, 20140128

More Nigerian Firms Expected To List On London Stock Exchange

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram More Nigerian firms are considering listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) following the listing  of Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc  last Apri
Read More
May 20, 20158143

Bullish Sentiments Relapse As NSE Index Drops 0.21%

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) took a negative bend on Tuesday, May 19 against the bullish sentiment that had swept tr
Read More
Crude Oil Price Soars Past $70 COVERNEWSNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
April 9, 20210604

NNPC Plans Oil Exploration In Sokoto Basin

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has disclosed its intention to resume active crude oil exploration in Sokoto Basin. The corporation in a
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.