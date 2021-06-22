fbpx
Your Ideas Will Significantly Impact Politics, Osinbajo Tells Nigerian Youths

June 22, 2021
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday in Abuja stated that youths will have a higher likelihood of impacting politics through productive ideas, rather than relying on their age.

The Vice President made the statement during a conference hosted by the youth wing of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Osinbajo noted that the country’s youth should have big ideas, great solutions and creative plans to offer their country.

“It is the strength of your ideas and the depth of organisation that will retire those ahead of you, not your age,” he said.

“You are in your prime, at your most creative and most prolific stage. You also have the largest numbers.

“Clearly, you underestimate your role and abilities if you do not see your role as taking over the ideological and intellectual direction of the party. The big ideas, the great solutions, the creative plans must come from you. And this is your moment.”

Osinbajo said although ideas and numbers are important, politics is about service to the people.

“Movements of every kind are activated around ideas and numbers. The larger the number of those persuaded by an idea, the stronger the movement,” he said.

“So, being involved and getting others involved is crucial. The task then is to aggregate the majority of the party around your preferred point of view.

“That has to be done by standing firm on sound principles, but also being ready to give and take on methodology for achieving shared objectives and common causes.

“We have a duty to raise the bar of political discourse and focus the minds of the public on the issues that matter most to the majority.”

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

