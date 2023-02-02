 Your City, My View- Accelerate Plus 

Accelerate Plus is back with an exciting new travel show, “Your city, My view” [An inspiring new documentary series that showcases stories of transformation in travel]

Accelerate Plus releases a unique travel & lifestyle show; Your city, My view, with all 13 episodes streamable on Accelerate Plus, a one-of-a-kind streaming Video-on-Demand (SVOD) platform which showcases the best of African content and also on Accelerate’s Youtube channel.

The all-new travel show directed by Accelerate Plus captures the beauty of Africa with its treasured destinations full of beautiful nature, fantastic food and wine, adventures and friendly people. Around every corner is a view-worthy picture.

Using high-end cinematography, each episode keeps you glued to your seat as the award-winning Television personality, Bardia ‘Ill-rymz’ Olowu takes us on a different kind of journey, spotlighting a different tourism destination. From Rwanda’s ancient art museum to Kenya’s vast wildlife preserves, taking a walk down Ghana’s canopy walk in Kakum, and enjoying simple things like relishing the rich taste of chardonnay produced in Walkabay, South Africa, or taking an adventurous leap by going bungee jumping to see – in bird’s eye view – South Africa’s enchanting landscape and so much more.

Your city, My view brings to life uplifting stories of conservation, regeneration, inclusion, empowerment, and resilience while filming with the passionate people at the forefront of African culture & development.

Head over to Accelerate plus or Accelerate’s youtube to watch all 13 episodes

Click on this link to download and watch.



With Accelerate plus you can catch up on all varieties of outstanding African stories anywhere.