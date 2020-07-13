Youngest Daughter of Nelson Mandela Dies at 59

By
- July 13, 2020
Zindzi Mandela, the youngest daughter of South Africa’s first black president Nelson Mandela has died aged 59, local media reported on Monday.

She was ambassador to Denmark at the time of her death.

“The 59-year-old daughter of former president Nelson Mandela and struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, passed away at a Johannesburg hospital in the early hours of this morning,” said public broadcaster SABC.

The cause of her death was not immediately revealed.

Source: Channels TV

