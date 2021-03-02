fbpx
You Can’t Be Proactive About Everything – Adesina

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

You Can’t Be Proactive About Everything – Adesina

March 2, 2021024
Jangebe School Girls: Nigerians Will Be Told If Ransom Was Paid - Femi Adesina

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina said that proaction is not always the go-to response and that there “is nothing wrong about being reactive”.

Speaking on whether a ransom was paid for the release of the students, Adesina was tight-lipped; he said that Nigerians would be informed by the government if a ransom was paid or not as it wasn’t his duty to speak on behalf of the government because “I speak for the president”.

He said that each case was addressed based on “its peculiarities”, and that negotiations shouldn’t be ruled out.

Adesina said, “It is easy to say negotiations and dialogue should not be done but to the President, each situation is taken according to its peculiarities.

“If ransom was paid, the government will tell the country and if ransom was not paid, it will say so.

“If there was payment, it will be disclosed and if there was payment, it will not be my duty because I speak for the President. The President will not be the one to pay the ransom, the agencies that will pay the ransom have spokesmen who can confirm or deny whether ransoms were paid.

“I can assure you that the abducted students will be released at the shortest possible time. That is why the government is working; federal government, state government, inter-agency collaboration, everything is being done to bring those schoolgirls back.

READ ALSO: Economic Benefits Of Cryptocurrency For Nigeria

“When the abductions of the students happened, how do they end? We had Dapchi, they were recovered. We had Kankara, they were recovered. We had Kagara, they were recovered. We are working on Jangebe in Zamfara now. You look at the end results.

“This is a vast country with security challenges. There could be glitches, there could be shortcomings in one area of the other but how do those things end. So, give some credit to this government.

“There is nothing wrong about being reactive, you can’t be proactive about everything. In security, there will be things you will also react to. Yes, you can be proactive about certain things but the truth is that you cannot prevent everything.

“No single country in the world has been able to prevent security challenges but the speed with which you react and the efficiency with which you react will matter.”

About Author

You Can’t Be Proactive About Everything – Adesina
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Olam
October 1, 20200324

Olam Celebrates Nigeria at 60

As Nigeria marks the 60th anniversary of her independence, Olam, a leading player in the Nigerian agricultural value chain, is celebrating this significant milestone. The firm also used the opportunit
Read More
October 24, 2013056

A Case for the Made-in-Nigeria Phone Brands

By Blessing Nwobodo There is no gainsaying that the average Nigerian is a phone freak and is always on the lookout for the best of smart phones on display. It wouldn’t be an overstatement to say that
Read More
January 26, 2016070

FirstNation Airways Secures IOSA Certificate

The International Air Transport Association, IATA, last weekend, presented its International Operational Safety Audit, IOSA, certificate to indigenous carrier, FirstNation Airways. The certificate was
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.