You Can Now Buy Tesla With Bitcoin – Elon Musk

March 24, 2021

Boss of electric vehicle company Elon Musk said that people can now get a Tesla with Bitcoin.

He disclosed this in a clipped tweet on Wednesday, saying, “You can now buy a Tesla with Bitcoin”.

The announcement follows last month’s disclosure that the brand had bought bitcoin worth $1.5 billion and that there were plans to make customers use bitcoin to purchase Tesla cars.

For countries other than the US, Musk said that they would be able to buy Tesla cars with Bitcoiin “later this year”, although, he did not state a specific time when that would be.

Musk, however, did explain that the company would employ the use of internal and “open source software”, to allow receipt of payment using bitcoin.