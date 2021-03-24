fbpx
You Can Now Buy Tesla With Bitcoin – Elon Musk

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

ForeignINTERNATIONALNEWS

You Can Now Buy Tesla With Bitcoin – Elon Musk

March 24, 2021042
Cryptocurrency: Musk Announces Use Of Bitcoin To Buy Tesla

Boss of electric vehicle company Elon Musk said that people can now get a Tesla with Bitcoin.

He disclosed this in a clipped tweet on Wednesday, saying, “You can now buy a Tesla with Bitcoin”.

The announcement follows last month’s disclosure that the brand had bought bitcoin worth $1.5 billion and that there were plans to make customers use bitcoin to purchase Tesla cars.

READ ALSO: Zenith Bank Wins Best Bank In Nigeria Award For Second Consecutive Year

For countries other than the US, Musk said that they would be able to buy Tesla cars with Bitcoiin “later this year”, although, he did not state a specific time when that would be.

Musk, however, did explain that the company would employ the use of internal and “open source software”, to allow receipt of payment using bitcoin.

About Author

You Can Now Buy Tesla With Bitcoin – Elon Musk
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

[ MAIN ]BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWS
August 10, 2015088

FIRS Rakes in N2.374tr From Taxes In Seven Months

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram   The Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, last weekend said it raked a total of N2.374 trillion in taxes within the first seven months of 2015, repre
Read More
April 5, 2014073

Onolememen Commissions N3.2bn Road

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Minister of Works, Mike Onolememen, yesterday inaugurated the construction of the N3.2 billion Benin-Adumagbae-Egba-Akure Road in Edo and Akure with com
Read More
September 18, 2014085

NTA Introduces Eight New Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram In line with efforts to deliver quality programming and to provide content on multiple platforms, the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), has launched eight
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.