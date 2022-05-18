You Can No Longer Board Okada In These Areas In Lagos

May 18, 2022 66

Effective from Wednesday, June 1, 2022, commercial motorcycles called Okada would no longer be available for residents in six Local Governments and nine Local Government Development Areas in Lagos State.

This development came as Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, May 18, during a meeting with the Commissioner of Police, Area Commanders, and Divisional Police Officers at the State House in Alausa, imposed a fresh ban on Okada.

Sanwo-Olu said he took the decision in line with the State’s Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018 to immediately address the chaos and menace created by the operations of Okada in the listed areas.

Areas Okada operations are banned in Lagos

While the governor stated that the affected councils are Eti-Osa, Ikeja, Surulere, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, and Apapa, he equally maintained that the total ban on Okada operations is extended to all LCDAs under the listed councils.

Apapa

Apapa Iganmu LCDA

Ikeja

Ojodu LCDA

Onigbongbo LCDA

Lagos Island

Lagos Island West LCDA

Lagos Island East LCDA

Lagos Mainland

Yaba LCDA

Surulere

Coker Aguda LCDA

Itire-Ikate LCDA

Eti-Osa

Eti-Osa East LCDA

Eti-Osa West LCDA

Iru Victoria Island LCDA

Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA

This ban followed the incident that led to the lynching of David Imoh, a musician who was on Thursday, May 12, attacked by some motorcyclists in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

According to multiple reports, the motorcyclists who killed Imoh accused him of using charm on one of them who lost but later regained his consciousness.

Narrating how the mob pounced on Imoh and set him ablaze, Beer Barn, the leisure facility that hired Imoh for musical performance on that day, noted that the policemen deployed to save the deceased and his colleagues failed in their attempt as the motorcyclists out numbered them.

“The RRS team arrived but said the crowd was too big for them to control. At the time of their arrival, nobody had died. The victim of the altercation with the band boy had also regained consciousness,” Beer Barn said in a statement cited by BizWatch Nigeria.