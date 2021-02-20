fbpx
Yobe State Teachers Recruitment Portal For 2021

Yobe State Teachers Recruitment Portal For 2021

Yobe State Teachers Recruitment Portal For 2021

If you are looking to get a career in teaching, then you might consider the Yobe State teachers recruitment opportunity.

All qualified applicants, as will be subsequently outlined, are welcomed to apply.

The state government is looking to employ 308 teachers and 7 headteachers.

How to Partake in the Yobe State Teachers Recruitment Exercise

Qualifications

  • Applicants for the Post of Head Teacher must possess B Ed, B A. (Ed) or B.Sc. (Ed)
    Applicants for the Post of Teacher must possess any of B. Ed, B.A. (Ed), B.Sc. (Ed),
    NCE or Diploma in special education
  • Applicants for the Post of Head Teachers must also possess knowledge in Arabic (Islamic Education),
  • Good English communication skills and must also possess passion for working with children and parents.
  • Applicants for the Post of Teachers must be between the ages of 24 to 35 years

Responsibilities

  • Teaching students based on national curriculum guidelines within your specialist subject areas.
  • Planning, preparing and delivering lessons.
  • Encouraging student participation in lessons and in other school-related activities.
  • Supporting the leadership team to implement the school’s development plan.
  • Assessing and reporting on the behaviour of students.
  • Providing educational and social guidance to students and/or signposting them to specialist areas of advice when needed.
  • Ensuring the highest standards of quality and applying the most up-to-date teaching methods.

How to Apply

You can apply online here.

Note: only applicants that are shortlisted will be contacted for an aptitude test.

