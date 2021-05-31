fbpx
Yobe State Govt Spends N4bn On Rural Electrification Projects

May 31, 2021
The Yobe State Government has said that it spent N4 billion on 70 rural electrification projects in various local government areas in the state.

This disclosure was made by the state Commissioner for Transportation and Energy, Abdullahi Kukuwa, at a ministerial briefing.

He noted that the state government, through the transportation and energy ministry had provided 180 units of solar street lights.

Kukuwa said, “The state had also expended over N4 billion on 70 rural electrification projects connecting over 12 villages across the state’s 17 local government areas.

“Within the period under review, the ministry also provided 180 units of solar street lights at the Don Etiebet Estate and the National Youth Service Corps camp at Dazigau.”

At the briefing, the commissioner also disclosed that Yobe State had allocated N18 billion for the construction of the Damaturu International Cargo Airport in a period of 4 years.

According to Kukuwa N11 billion was earmarked for the project until it was reviewed upwards of N18 billion as a result of nuances in budgeting.

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

