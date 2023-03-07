Yobe Government Lifts Ban On Bikes In 7 LGAs

Following a decade of Boko Haram insurgency, the Yobe state government has lifted a ban on motorbike riding in the state’s seven local government councils.

Brigadier General Dahiru Abdulsalam, Special Adviser on Security Affairs to Governor Mai Mala Buni, revealed this in a press statement signed and made available to journalists in Damaturu, the state capital.

According to him, the motorbikes will be available between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily, will not be used for commercial purposes ‘Achaba,’ and will not transport passengers.

“Only a rider will be allowed without any other person on the motorbike, there should be proper registration, licensing, and documentation of all motorbikes and riders in the affected LGAs by the Yobe State Road Traffic Management Agency (YOROTA) and the Yobe State Vehicle Licensing Authority”.

“Motorbikes are to operate only within their respective LGAs, and any motorbike rider(s) who conveys passenger(s) would be sanctioned in accordance with extant rules and regulations,” the statement continued.

Abdulsalam also stated that there would be no inter-local government area movement on motorcycles, and that anyone found in violation of the condition would face appropriate punishment.

Bursari, Geidam, Yunusari, Tarmuwa, Gujba, Gulani, and Damaturu, the state capital, are among the affected LGAs.