Yellow Pay – Yellow Card’s New Payment Feature Simplifying Money Transfers Through Its Crypto Rails

Yellow Card Financial is proud to announce its new payment feature – Yellow Pay. This innovative solution will make it easier for customers to instantly send and receive money through the Yellow Card crypto exchange platform, without any extra charges, all from the comfort of their homes.

Oparinde Babatunde, Yellow Card Director of Operations, says one of the biggest challenges in Africa is the difficulty in money transfer. It is easier to send money from Nigeria to the US than it is to send money from Nigeria to Ghana or Zambia. And in the instances where it is possible, it is usually through USD.

“Yellow Pay simplifies money transfer between African countries by building a solution that understands the way Africans already interact with financial products. We’ve managed to simplify it further by reducing costs and waiting time of remittance across the continent drastically compared to traditional money transfer rails. With Yellow Pay, Africans can send money across borders using their phones,” he says.

Yellow Pay uses Yellow Card’s crypto exchange platform to complete customer transactions in USDT. It is important to note that Yellow Pay is not a money remittance or foreign currency exchange service. Rather, Yellow Pay is an advanced crypto exchange product.

There are several benefits to using Yellow Pay. Firstly, the service is powered by blockchain technology, making it cheaper. Secondly, transactions are instant, so there’s no waiting period.

Lastly, money transfers are free. And lastly, the uses are endless: send money for business, school and healthcare. Gift cash to friends and family across Africa, pay vendors in other countries, receive payment for services, pay bills and fees in other African currencies, and so much more.

Oparinde adds, “The people that will benefit from Yellow Pay the most are the unbanked and underserved people living in peri-urban areas and rural parts of the continent. They usually do not meet the necessary requirements to open a dollar account with banks and as such are cut off completely. Yellow Pay will service this market.”

The launch of Yellow Pay not only makes it easier for money transfer but also opens up the continent to more investment, access to credit, and business grants. It will generally improve the ease of doing business.