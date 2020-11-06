Yellow Fever Disease Linked to Mysterious Deaths in Delta State

November 6, 2020 130

The Delta State government has conducted some tests to determine the cause of the mysterious deaths recorded in Ute-Okpu and Idumesa communities in Ika North East Local Government Area of the state.

According to the Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr Mordi Ononye, the results of the tests carried out have come back positive for Yellow Fever disease.

He made this known on Friday while briefing reporters in Asaba, the state capital.

22 deaths have been recorded as of Friday with seven active cases receiving treatments in hospitals across the state.

He, however, noted that the state health authorities anticipate authentication of the government’s position from the Regional Test Centre in Dakar, Senegal within one month.

