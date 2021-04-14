fbpx
YELI Supports Youth Businesses In Enugu State

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWS

YELI Supports Youth Businesses In Enugu State

April 14, 2021093
Nigerian Govt Seeks Fresh Investments Into Energy Sector

The Youth Entrepreneurial and Leadership Initiative (YELI) 2021 has awarded some youths across 17 local government areas in Enugu State.

With N10 million to dole out, 17 young business owners benefited from the initiative to support their businesses that are more than a year old and not more than three years.

The program was targeted at business owners who fall between the ages of 20 and 35, reports Guardian.

Seventeen business owners took home varying amounts of money, with N2 million being the highest amount awarded and N150,000 being the least.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Govt Seeks Fresh Investments Into Energy Sector

Politicians without ‘Means of Sustenance’

Explaining the importance of supporting young businesses in Nigeria, former President of the Senate, Ken Nnamani, said that many of the politicians today enter the office and end up “looting” and mismanaging funds because they did not have other means of sustenance.

He said that the support of young business owners was necessary to ensure that people do not aspire to enter public offices because they do not “have a second address”.

He said, “the country was the way it is because a good number of persons known as politicians today do not have other means of sustenance”

Hence, according to him, “they resort to looting and mismanagement of public resources in a bid to make money and in the end up in jail”.

“So, you don’t aspire to get into politics when you don’t have a second address. This mentality of grabbing is the reason we are the way we are. This is something the youths must avoid to make the difference for our country to move forward.”

Related tags :

About Author

YELI Supports Youth Businesses In Enugu State
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

January 3, 2014082

Keshi: Anything Can Happen,I Can’t Promise CHAN Title

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Ahead of the 2014 African Nations Championship, Head Coach of the Super Eagles, Stephen Keshi has toned down hype surrounding the chances of his team winnin
Read More
September 13, 2013071

Blackberry Eyes Increased Market Share With BlackBerry 9720

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Mobile devices manufacturer, Blackberry, has reiterated its commitment to further strengthen its market share as it introduces a new super social BlackBerry
Read More
[ MAIN ]BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVER
May 14, 2013084

LCCI Decries Harsh Business Environment

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mr Goodie Ibru, said that many businessmen do not benefited from growth in the economy d
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.