fbpx
Yaphet Kotto, James Bond Villian Dies At 81

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTSForeignNEWS

Yaphet Kotto, James Bond Villian Dies At 81

March 16, 20210102
Yaphet Kotto, James Bond Villian Dies At 81

Yaphet Kotto, an actor who rose to fame in the 1970s fighting James Bond in “Live and Let Die” and an extraterrestrial stowaway in “Alien”, has died, his agent told AFP. He was 81 years old.

His wife, Sinahon Thessa, in a statement Monday on Facebook, described her late husband as a “legend”.

Yaphet Kotto, James Bond Villian Dies At 81

“You played a villain in some of your movies but for me, you’re a real hero and to a lot of people also,” she said.

Agent Ryan Goldhar confirmed his passing in an email to AFP. He did not share the cause of death.

“I am still processing his passing, and I know he will be missed,” he said.

Kotto’s biography

Born in New York to a Cameroonian immigrant father and a US Army nurse, Kotto’s debut as a professional actor was in an all-Black stage performance of Shakespeare’s “Othello” in Harlem in 1960.

Kotto drew plaudits for roles as the first Black Bond villain — dictator Dr. Kananga — in 1973’s “Live and Let Die”, and an Emmy nomination for playing real-life Ugandan strongman Idi Amin in the TV movie “Raid on Entebbe”.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Soars To 17.33%

He then took on a villainous xenomorph as ship engineer Dennis Parker in Ridley Scott’s claustrophobic sci-fi horror film “Alien” in 1979, and fought alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1987’s dystopian thriller “Running Man”.

At the height of his fame, he turned down the role of Captain Picard in “Star Trek: The Next Generation” — a decision he later said he regretted.

Kotto’s later years saw him play Lieutenant Al Giardello in the gritty TV police procedural “Homicide: Life on the Street”.

He returned to the “Alien” franchise in 2014, voicing his character Parker in the survival horror video game “Alien: Isolation”.

Married three times and father to six children, Kotto claimed to be related to Queen Elizabeth II — naming his 1997 biography “The Royalty” as a tribute to his royal pedigree.

Related tags :

About Author

Yaphet Kotto, James Bond Villian Dies At 81
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

March 19, 2014066

‘Rooney’s New Contract Places Him As World’s Fourth Highest Earner

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Reports have revealed that the new Manchester United contract Wayne Rooney signed last month has made him the fourth-highest earning player in the world. Th
Read More
Adekunle Gold and Simi ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTS
January 9, 20190121

300 Guests Expected at Simi, Adekunle Gold’s Wedding

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Singers, Adekunle Gold and Simi are reportedly set to wed three weeks after their secret wedding introduction in Lagos. The lovebirds had their ‘secret wedd
Read More
July 16, 2014050

FG Tasks New BoI Board To Make Available More Loanable Fund For MSMEs

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Government has mandated the newly inaugurated board of Bank of Industry (BoI) to review upwards the current arrangement where less than 15 perce
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.