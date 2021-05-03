fbpx
Yahoo, AOL To Be Sold For $5bn To Private Firm

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSNEWSLETTERTechnology & Business

Yahoo, AOL To Be Sold For $5bn To Private Firm

May 3, 2021071
Yahoo, AOL To Be Sold For $5bn To Private Firm

A private equity firm will be acquiring Yahoo and AOL for a combined sum of $5 billion, as disclosed by Verizon – the parent company – on Monday.

Verizon will be selling off its entire media unit to Apollo Global Management alongside Yahoo and AOL.

According to Verizon, it would retain a 10 percent stake in the company that would be renamed to Yahoo, however, without the signature exclamation point.

Speaking on the sale, the head of Verizon’s media arm, Guru Gowrappan, said that Apollo would provide all the needed resources to ensure that the company thrived.

Gowrappan said, “This next evolution of Yahoo will be the most thrilling yet.”

Adding that “Yahoo will now have the investment and resources needed to elevate our business to the next level.”

READ ALSO: Our Loan With First Bank Not Non-Performing – Honeywell

In 2015, Verizon acquired AOL for $4.4 billion, as the company’s popularity dwindled in the face of the emergence of revolutionary products in the tech ecosystem.

Through the years, companies such as TechCrunch, HuffPost, among others became a part of the AOL list of acquired brands.

Yahoo, on the other hand, was acquired for $4.5 billion in 2017 by Verizon in the twilight days of the company, as it lost momentum to brands like Facebook and Google.

On the possibilities ahead for Yahoo, a senior partner at Apollo, David Sambur, said, “We are big believers in the growth prospects of Yahoo and the macro tailwinds driving growth in digital media, advertising technology, and consumer internet platforms.

“Apollo has a long track record of investing in technology and media companies and we look forward to drawing on that experience to help Yahoo continue to thrive.”

About Author

Yahoo, AOL To Be Sold For $5bn To Private Firm
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Our Loans With First Bank Not Non-Performing - Honeywell INTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
February 12, 20180106

Honeywell Results Beat Estimates, Ups 2018 profit forecast

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram U.S. industrial conglomerate Honeywell International Inc’s (HON.N) adjusted earnings narrowly beat estimates and the company raised its forecast for 2018 pr
Read More
Banks Cut 8,584 Jobs In One Year BANKING & FINANCEBUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWS
December 27, 20200469

Bank Credit Grew By ₦290 billion In Six Weeks – CBN

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed that the aggregate domestic credit of commercial banks grew by 7.61 per cent in October 2020, compared with 7
Read More
BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
February 26, 20180109

CBN Resumes OMO Sales as T-bills Yields Drop 0.07%

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, last week Thursday resumed the sale of treasury bills through the Open Market Operations, OMO, thus mopping up N67.7 billi
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.