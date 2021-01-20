Yahaya Bello Is Creating More Damages Than Necessary – Wada

January 20, 2021 28

Following the comments of the Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello on COVID-19 vaccines, a 2019 governorship candidate under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) umbrella Musa Wada has said that Bello is creating “more damages than necessary”.

Bello, in a statement, expressed his disbelief in the COVID-19 vaccines, stating that the vaccines were developed in less than a year while there were yet to be vaccines for malaria, HIV, headaches, and other debilitating illnesses.

He said that he would not be taking the vaccine as it was produced to introduce diseases.

Bello said, “These vaccines are being produced in less than one year of COVID-19. There is no vaccine yet for HIV, malaria, cancer, and for several diseases that are killing us… We should draw our minds back to what happened in Kano during the polio vaccines that crippled and killed our children. We have learned our lessons.

“If they say they are taking the vaccines in the public allow them take their vaccines. Don’t say I said you should not take it but if you want to take it open your eyes before you take the vaccines.”

Reacting to Bello’s comments, Wada, in a statement titled, ‘You lack what it takes to advise Nigerians on COVID-19 vaccine, Engr Musa Wada tackles Yahaya Bello’, described the state governor’s remarks as “careless and unnecessarily misleading”.

Wada said, “The confusion in the land is because the APC lacks proper direction on the pandemic, that is silently killing across the world.

“One expected someone like Yahaya Bello to keep quiet over serious issues and is unfortunate in APC as anything goes, therefore Bello is being given a free hand and is creating more damages than necessary.

“In Kogi today, some remaining Doctors used candles and local lamps to attend to patients and nobody dare say.”