Yahaya Bello Approves N30,000 Minimum Wage

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, approved the immediate enactment of the N30,000 minimum wage for the state workforce with partial consequential adjustment.

The Secretary to the State Government, Folashade Ayoade, disclosed this after a meeting with the organised labour in Lokoja.

Ayoade referred the pause in the implementation to the inability of the committee to meet regularly because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ayoade applauded the organised labour for their understanding and patience which she said had resulted into the signing of the implementation of the new minimum wage.

The Deputy Governor, Chief Edward Onoja, expressed appreciation to the organised labour for their understanding and commitment towards reaching the agreement amicably.

Speaking after signing the agreement, the State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Mr Onuh Edoka, said Kogi State civil servants had been brought to the same level with their counterparts in other states.

According to him, the earlier notice of strike served on the state government has been suspended with immediate effect.