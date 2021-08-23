fbpx

Yabatech Emerges Top Nigerian Polytechnic, See Full List

Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech) has been ranked the best Polytechnic in Nigeria by Webometrics. Federal Polytechnic Ilaro and Lagos State Polytechnic (Laspotech) are also rated on the list.

Although no Nigeria Polytechnic ranked amongst the top 6,500 higher institutions in the world, Yabatech emerged 6,754 on the list.

Based on the ranking, Laspotech emerged as the best among state-owned polytechnics in Nigeria.

Webometrics

The Management of Webometrics, a leading Spain-based Institutions ranking organisation, while shedding light on the ranking criteria, stated that four ranking factors were used which include; openness rank, impact rank, presence rank, and excellence rank.

Webometrics explained that those four factors are used to determine which Polytechnic tops the table out of all Polytechnic Institutions in Nigeria.

The Ranking Web or Webometrics is the “largest academic ranking of Higher Education Institution” based on the assessment of Composite Indicators and Web Impact Factors”.

“The original aim of the Ranking is to promote academic web presence, supporting the Open Access initiatives for increasing significantly the transfer of scientific and cultural knowledge generated by the universities to the whole Society.

“In order to achieve this objective, the publication of rankings is one of the most powerful and successful tools for starting and consolidating the processes of change in the academia, increasing the scholars’ commitment and setting up badly needed long term strategies,” Webometrics said on its website.

See full list below

RankingWorld RankUniversity
16754Yaba College of Technology
28321Federal Polytechnic Ilaro
38689Lagos State Polytechnic
49957Auchi Polytechnic
510199Federal Polytechnic Ado-Ekiti
611784Federal Polytechnic Nekede Owerri
713653Federal Polytechnic Ede
814196Federal Polytechnic Bauchi
914549Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Abeokuta
1015349Petroleum Training Institute Effurun
1115386Air Force Institute of Technology Nigeria
1215460Institute of Management Technology IMT Enugu
1315526Federal Polytechnic Offa
1415748Federal Polytechnic Bida
1515855Fedetal Polytechnic Oko
1616413Kwara State Polytechnic Ilorin
176700Federal Polytechnic Idah
1817231Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic Ikot Osurua
1917464Abia State Polytechnic
2017499Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic Unwana
2118135Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa
22 18376Imo State Polytechnic Umuagwo Ohaji
2318502Polytechnic Ibadan
2418563Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic
2518874Rufus Giwa Polytechnic Owo
2618969Plateau State Polytechnic Barkin Ladi
2719004Delta State Polytechnic Otefe Oghara
2819310Gateway ICT Polytechnic Saapade GAPOSA
2919444Kogi State Polytechnic Lokoja
3019587Edo State Polytechnic Usen
3120648Elechi Amadi Polytechnic Rumuola
3220904Crown Polytechnic
3321465Igbajo Polythecnic
3422086Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic
3522215Delta State Polytechnic Ogwashi Uku
3622291Heritage Polytecnic
3723068AllOver Central Polytechnic
3823141Benue State Polytechnic Ugbokolo
3923227Kaduna Polytechnic
4023783Hassan Usman Katsina Polytechnic
4124441Jigawa State Polytechnic Dutse
4224854Polytechnic Ife
4326264Covenant Polytechnic Aba
4426375Ramat Polytechnic Maiduguri
4526606Lagos City Polytechnic
4627171Temple Gate Polytechnic
4727531Interlink Polytechnic
4827531Prime Polytechnic
4927774Tower Polytechnic
5028129Fidei Polytechnic Gboko
5128716Federal Polytechnic Mubi
5229537Dorben Polytechnic
5529751Temple Gate Polytechnic Aba

