Yabatech Emerges Top Nigerian Polytechnic, See Full List

Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech) has been ranked the best Polytechnic in Nigeria by Webometrics. Federal Polytechnic Ilaro and Lagos State Polytechnic (Laspotech) are also rated on the list.

Although no Nigeria Polytechnic ranked amongst the top 6,500 higher institutions in the world, Yabatech emerged 6,754 on the list.

Based on the ranking, Laspotech emerged as the best among state-owned polytechnics in Nigeria.

The Management of Webometrics, a leading Spain-based Institutions ranking organisation, while shedding light on the ranking criteria, stated that four ranking factors were used which include; openness rank, impact rank, presence rank, and excellence rank.

Webometrics explained that those four factors are used to determine which Polytechnic tops the table out of all Polytechnic Institutions in Nigeria.

The Ranking Web or Webometrics is the “largest academic ranking of Higher Education Institution” based on the assessment of Composite Indicators and Web Impact Factors”.

“The original aim of the Ranking is to promote academic web presence, supporting the Open Access initiatives for increasing significantly the transfer of scientific and cultural knowledge generated by the universities to the whole Society.

“In order to achieve this objective, the publication of rankings is one of the most powerful and successful tools for starting and consolidating the processes of change in the academia, increasing the scholars’ commitment and setting up badly needed long term strategies,” Webometrics said on its website.

See full list below

Ranking World Rank University 1 6754 Yaba College of Technology 2 8321 Federal Polytechnic Ilaro 3 8689 Lagos State Polytechnic 4 9957 Auchi Polytechnic 5 10199 Federal Polytechnic Ado-Ekiti 6 11784 Federal Polytechnic Nekede Owerri 7 13653 Federal Polytechnic Ede 8 14196 Federal Polytechnic Bauchi

9 14549 Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Abeokuta 10 15349 Petroleum Training Institute Effurun 11 15386 Air Force Institute of Technology Nigeria 12 15460 Institute of Management Technology IMT Enugu 13 15526 Federal Polytechnic Offa 14 15748 Federal Polytechnic Bida 15 15855 Fedetal Polytechnic Oko 16 16413 Kwara State Polytechnic Ilorin 17 6700 Federal Polytechnic Idah 18 17231 Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic Ikot Osurua 19 17464 Abia State Polytechnic 20 17499 Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic Unwana 21 18135 Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa 22 18376 Imo State Polytechnic Umuagwo Ohaji 23 18502 Polytechnic Ibadan 24 18563 Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic 25 18874 Rufus Giwa Polytechnic Owo 26 18969 Plateau State Polytechnic Barkin Ladi 27 19004 Delta State Polytechnic Otefe Oghara 28 19310 Gateway ICT Polytechnic Saapade GAPOSA 29 19444 Kogi State Polytechnic Lokoja 30 19587 Edo State Polytechnic Usen 31 20648 Elechi Amadi Polytechnic Rumuola 32 20904 Crown Polytechnic 33 21465 Igbajo Polythecnic 34 22086 Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic 35 22215 Delta State Polytechnic Ogwashi Uku 36 22291 Heritage Polytecnic 37 23068 AllOver Central Polytechnic 38 23141 Benue State Polytechnic Ugbokolo 39 23227 Kaduna Polytechnic 40 23783 Hassan Usman Katsina Polytechnic 41 24441 Jigawa State Polytechnic Dutse 42 24854 Polytechnic Ife 43 26264 Covenant Polytechnic Aba 44 26375 Ramat Polytechnic Maiduguri 45 26606 Lagos City Polytechnic 46 27171 Temple Gate Polytechnic 47 27531 Interlink Polytechnic 48 27531 Prime Polytechnic 49 27774 Tower Polytechnic 50 28129 Fidei Polytechnic Gboko 51 28716 Federal Polytechnic Mubi 52 29537 Dorben Polytechnic 55 29751 Temple Gate Polytechnic Aba