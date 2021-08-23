Yabatech Emerges Top Nigerian Polytechnic, See Full List

Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech) has been ranked the best Polytechnic in Nigeria by Webometrics. Federal Polytechnic Ilaro and Lagos State Polytechnic (Laspotech) are also rated on the list.
Although no Nigeria Polytechnic ranked amongst the top 6,500 higher institutions in the world, Yabatech emerged 6,754 on the list.
Based on the ranking, Laspotech emerged as the best among state-owned polytechnics in Nigeria.
Webometrics
The Management of Webometrics, a leading Spain-based Institutions ranking organisation, while shedding light on the ranking criteria, stated that four ranking factors were used which include; openness rank, impact rank, presence rank, and excellence rank.
Webometrics explained that those four factors are used to determine which Polytechnic tops the table out of all Polytechnic Institutions in Nigeria.
The Ranking Web or Webometrics is the “largest academic ranking of Higher Education Institution” based on the assessment of Composite Indicators and Web Impact Factors”.
“The original aim of the Ranking is to promote academic web presence, supporting the Open Access initiatives for increasing significantly the transfer of scientific and cultural knowledge generated by the universities to the whole Society.
“In order to achieve this objective, the publication of rankings is one of the most powerful and successful tools for starting and consolidating the processes of change in the academia, increasing the scholars’ commitment and setting up badly needed long term strategies,” Webometrics said on its website.
See full list below
|Ranking
|World Rank
|University
|1
|6754
|Yaba College of Technology
|2
|8321
|Federal Polytechnic Ilaro
|3
|8689
|Lagos State Polytechnic
|4
|9957
|Auchi Polytechnic
|5
|10199
|Federal Polytechnic Ado-Ekiti
|6
|11784
|Federal Polytechnic Nekede Owerri
|7
|13653
|Federal Polytechnic Ede
|8
|14196
|Federal Polytechnic Bauchi
|9
|14549
|Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Abeokuta
|10
|15349
|Petroleum Training Institute Effurun
|11
|15386
|Air Force Institute of Technology Nigeria
|12
|15460
|Institute of Management Technology IMT Enugu
|13
|15526
|Federal Polytechnic Offa
|14
|15748
|Federal Polytechnic Bida
|15
|15855
|Fedetal Polytechnic Oko
|16
|16413
|Kwara State Polytechnic Ilorin
|17
|6700
|Federal Polytechnic Idah
|18
|17231
|Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic Ikot Osurua
|19
|17464
|Abia State Polytechnic
|20
|17499
|Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic Unwana
|21
|18135
|Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa
|22
|18376
|Imo State Polytechnic Umuagwo Ohaji
|23
|18502
|Polytechnic Ibadan
|24
|18563
|Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic
|25
|18874
|Rufus Giwa Polytechnic Owo
|26
|18969
|Plateau State Polytechnic Barkin Ladi
|27
|19004
|Delta State Polytechnic Otefe Oghara
|28
|19310
|Gateway ICT Polytechnic Saapade GAPOSA
|29
|19444
|Kogi State Polytechnic Lokoja
|30
|19587
|Edo State Polytechnic Usen
|31
|20648
|Elechi Amadi Polytechnic Rumuola
|32
|20904
|Crown Polytechnic
|33
|21465
|Igbajo Polythecnic
|34
|22086
|Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic
|35
|22215
|Delta State Polytechnic Ogwashi Uku
|36
|22291
|Heritage Polytecnic
|37
|23068
AllOver Central Polytechnic
|38
|23141
|Benue State Polytechnic Ugbokolo
|39
|23227
|Kaduna Polytechnic
|40
|23783
|Hassan Usman Katsina Polytechnic
|41
|24441
|Jigawa State Polytechnic Dutse
|42
|24854
|Polytechnic Ife
|43
|26264
|Covenant Polytechnic Aba
|44
|26375
|Ramat Polytechnic Maiduguri
|45
|26606
|Lagos City Polytechnic
|46
|27171
|Temple Gate Polytechnic
|47
|27531
|Interlink Polytechnic
|48
|27531
|Prime Polytechnic
|49
|27774
|Tower Polytechnic
|50
|28129
|Fidei Polytechnic Gboko
|51
|28716
|Federal Polytechnic Mubi
|52
|29537
|Dorben Polytechnic
|55
|29751
|Temple Gate Polytechnic Aba
