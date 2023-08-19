X To Delete ‘Blocking’ Feature – Elon Musk

Elon Musk, the owner of X (previously known as Twitter), has stated that users would no longer be able to block other accounts.

In a message uploaded on the platform on Friday, the billionaire businessman, Elon Musk stated that the feature makes “no sense” and will be removed from the platform soon.

However, he stated that the block feature will remain for direct messages.

Musk said, ““Block is going to be deleted as a ‘feature’, except for DMs.

Musk also said that X users “will still be able to mute accounts and block users for DMs.”

X’s help page describes block as “a feature that helps you control how you interact with other accounts.”

The block tool allows users to prevent certain accounts from contacting, seeing, or following them.

Musk stated that instead of blocking, users can utilize the “mute” option.

The mute option disables the user from seeing the other account’s posts on their timeline.

It does not, however, prevent the muted user from following and responding to the material of the person who muted them.