WTW Appoints Ibe Chukwuma As CRB Sales Lead For CEEMEA Region

WTW, a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company, has announced that Ibeabuchi (Ibe) Chukwuma has been appointed as CRB Sales Lead for the region of Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA).

In this newly created role, Ibe will focus on WTW’s Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB) business and work closely with teams across the region to identify and drive new business opportunities. He starts immediately and is based in Lagos, Nigeria.

He has extensive experience advising US and multinational clients based in the US, UK, and Nigeria. His most recent assignment was with Sompo International, a global (re)insurance company, where he led their international markets growth strategy.

He has previously held roles at Starr Insurance and international programs of the US Department of State. He holds a masters degree from Yale University.

Ibe will report to Eleni Lykoudi, Head of CEEMEA, WTW, who said: “This is a new role that reflects our ambitions for growth in this region. Ibe is a highly talented sales leader, and I am confident he will further grow our market presence and help our clients.

“His priorities are to enable smart connections that bring the best of WTW to our clients, and to develop our dynamic and sales-focused culture.”

Ibe Chukwuma, CRB Sales Lead for CEEMEA, WTW said: “I am excited to join WTW to drive our regional growth ambitions. I look forward to working with Eleni and rest of the team to deliver enhanced client experiences.”