Worries For Nigerians As Food Prices Soar Ahead Of Christmas

Many Nigerian households have been plunged into a worrying state, as food prices like that of rice, beans, yam, and soup ingredients such as onions and tomatoes increased by 100% in some instances between October and now.

BizWatch Nigeria obtained data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which revealed that the average price of one kilogram onion bulb on a year-on-year basis rose by 32.56% from the value recorded in October 2021 (N306.07) to N405.72.

The NBS food prices data also showed that on a month-on-month basis, it increased to N405.72 in October from N397.18 in September, indicating a 2.15% rise.

The report stated that the average price of 1kg rice (local sold loose) increased on a year-on-year basis by 17.45% from N415.03 in October 2021 to N487.47 in the corresponding period of the current year.

“The average price of 1kg of tomato rose on a year-on-year basis by 30.79% from N347.47 in October 2021 to N454.46 in October 2022. Also, on a month-on-month basis, it increases to 2.10% from N445.12 in September 2022. Similarly, the average price of 1kg bean (sold loose) rose by 17.95% on a year-on-year basis from N478.76 in October 2021 to N564.69 in October 2022,” the report added.

The data also revealed that there is a 33.22% increase in the price of a bottle of palm oil within the period under review.