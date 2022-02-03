fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

TOURISM, TRAVEL & HOSPITALITYTRAVEL

World’s Largest Cruise Ship Unveiled In France

February 3, 2022027

The United States-based cruise major Royal Caribbean International has taken delivery of the world’s largest cruise ship, called ‘Wonder of the Seas’, after three years of construction.

According to Ships and Ports, a traditional flag-changing ceremony took place in Marseille, France on January 27, with shipyard partner Chantiers de l’Atlantique.

This Ship vessel, which can accommodate up to 7,000 passengers, is the fifth ship in the company’s Oasis-class and is scheduled to begin sailing on March 4 this year.

“Taking delivery of Wonder of the Seas is the culmination of 30 months of ingenuity and partnership across more than 2,000 committed crew members and workers,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International.

“Wonder of the Seas represents a new step forward in the Oasis Class ships. Our teams have worked under difficult conditions but in a very united way to finally make major changes that enhanced the ship’s performance,” added Laurent Castaing, General Manager, Chantiers de l’Atlantique. “Wonder is really an outstanding new ship.”

The first voyage will start from Fort Lauderdale and the vessel will conduct a series of seven-night Caribbean cruises before relocating to the Mediterranean in May.

The company held the steel-cutting ceremony for the 362-meter-long ship in 2019 at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France. The shipbuilder said that the hull of the new cruise ship is composed of about 400,000 machined steel parts, just like its sister ships Harmony of the Seas and Symphony of the Seas, which were delivered in 2016 and 2018, respectively.

After finishing a series of performance tests across the propulsion, navigation and engine performance systems, Wonder of the Seas passed its sea trials in August last year.

Last year, the company marked the beginning of construction of its first LNG-powered cruise vessel, Icon of the Seas.

Debuting in fall 2023, Icon will be the cruise line’s first of three ships to be powered by LNG. LNG and the ship’s additional environmentally friendly applications, such as shore power connection, will boost energy efficiencies and reduce carbon footprint, according to the company.

6.6 Million Nigerians Become MTN Shareholders, Invest N111.75bn
Related tags :

About Author

World’s Largest Cruise Ship Unveiled In France
Boluwatife Oshadiya Lagos, Nigeria
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a graduate of Mass communication with a passion for content creation and digital marketing. He aspires to become a very well known and respected member of his field of study and can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

TOURISM, TRAVEL & HOSPITALITY
February 14, 20170362

Recession Pushing Hotel Business Into Extinction

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The National Hotel Association, on Tuesday appealed to the Federal Government to provide bailout funds to save hotel business in the country from extinction
Read More
June 5, 20140180

Benin Monarch, NCMM In Disagreement Over Return Of Antiquities

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The palace of the Oba of Benin is in disagreement with the  National Commission for Museums and Monuments over the proposed June 22 reception for the Britis
Read More
October 30, 20130160

Tourism Journalists Tasks Aregbesola On Hassan Olajokun Park

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Guild of Tourism Journalists of Nigeria (GTJ) has called on the Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, to bring to use as soon as possible, the Hassan
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.