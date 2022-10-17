World’s Largest Stock Exchanges List Over 450 New Companies In 2022 Despite Recession Fears

The global economy is staring at a possible recession as inflation continues to wreak havoc across the stock market. Despite the conditions, the leading global stock exchanges by the number of listed companies are attracting new firms as investors anticipate a return to normalcy.

In particular, data acquired and calculated by Finbold indicates that the five leading global stock exchanges have cumulatively listed 459 companies between January 2022 and September 2022.

United States-based NASDAQ, with a market capitalization of $18.59 trillion, has listed the highest number of companies at 174, representing a growth of 4.81% to 3,788. At the same time, the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), the world’s largest stock exchange with a capitalization of $24.19 trillion, listed 144 companies to 2,578 or a growth of 5.91%.

In Asia, the Shanghai Stock Exchange from China added the third highest number of companies at 106, representing a growth of 5.25%. The exchange has 2,123 companies with a capitalization of $6.87 trillion. Japan Exchange Group, with a capitalization of $5.29 trillion, ranks fourth, having listed 32 companies, from 3,795 to 3,827 or 0.84% growth.

Elsewhere, Europe’s Euronext listed only three companies over the period. The exchange, with $5.62 trillion in market cap, has a total of 1,981 companies. As of January 2022, the five stock exchanges hosted 13,838 companies. The total number of listed companies grew by 3.31% to 14,297 as of September 2022.

Impact of a possible recession

The research delved into the current market conditions likely to impact the stock market. According to the research report:

“The increase in the number of publicly listed companies appears to defy the ongoing economic condition impacted by both emerging and residual factors. Notably, the global economy is facing geopolitical tensions, stock market volatility, growing concerns regarding commodities, the impact of inflation, and continued interest rate hikes. These conditions have culminated in widespread fears that a recession might be imminent.”

Overall, the stock market’s recovery will likely depend on how central banks contain inflation and bring stability to the economy. With stabilization, companies that have paused their IPO activity might start listing.

The full story, statistics, and information can be found here: https://finbold.com/global-stock-exchanges-report/