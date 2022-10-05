World Teachers Day: Top 7 Reasons To Become A Teacher Today

As we know, today is World Teachers Day and we at Bizwatch Nigeria want to celebrate all the teachers for their hard work in educating and empowering the future leaders of tomorrow.

A good teacher can inspire hope, ignite the imagination, and instil a love of learning, This makes teaching a very noble profession that shapes the character, calibre, and future of an individual.

If you’re considering becoming a teacher, you’re probably assessing the benefits and drawbacks of the position. No work is ideal; there are inescapable tensions and responsibilities that you may dislike more than others. However, if you’re thinking about a career in teaching, you should ask yourself why you want to be a teacher. Fortunately, we have seven compelling reasons to get you started.

1 Intangible benefits exist.

Small intangible benefits are some of the nicest elements of the work for many instructors. There are small pleasures in educating youngsters and even teenagers. The humorous tales they’ll write, the funny things they’ll say even when they don’t realize they’re funny, their quirky habits, the insightful questions they’ll ask, and the entertaining things they’ll say all add to the work satisfaction.

The experiences you’ll create and the souvenirs you’ll get will be treasured for years to come. Nothing, however, compares to the moment when a pupil who has been struggling with an idea “gets” it. One of the most rewarding aspects of teaching is seeing their excitement when something “clicks” for them and they celebrate their success.

2 Good Life Schedule

If you want to be a teacher because you believe you’ll have a flexible schedule, you could be right. Although, there will be instances when you must organize lessons after the school day has finished. However, this work may frequently be carried home. If you have your own children, the scheduling works nicely because you’ll most likely be on the same schedule and have the same days off.

Teachers’ vacations are unquestionably a nice bonus from the work. If you become a teacher, you may be able to take nearly eight weeks off each summer, as well as paid time off in the winter and spring. In addition to breaks and professional development days without pupils, most instructors receive paid holidays.

3 Sharing Your Enthusiasm For Studying

If you’ve ever had a teacher that was passionate about their topic, you know how much more pleasant the lesson was. In reality, research suggests that the quality of education and how well a teacher knows their subject matter are two of the most significant aspects of teaching.

Getting your pupils interested in things you enjoy is only one way you may share your passion for learning; you’ll also get to explore new topics and learn with the kids. You’ll also have the opportunity to return to school. You’ll constantly be learning something new as new technology and educational techniques are released, and historic events occur in real-time.

4 Job Variety

Why should you become a teacher? If the prospect of going to a cubicle and doing the same activities from 9 to 5 every day sounds unappealing, you could thrive in the classroom! Teaching is a career that thrives on diversity, with no two days being the same. Each year, you have the opportunity to spice things up by working through new curriculum units, discovering new topics to teach, and instructing new pupils.

If you teach high school, you may teach the same lesson topic multiple times in one day, but with fresh faces and personalities each period, the actual lesson is unlikely to unfold in the same manner twice. There is always the possibility that students will ask different questions, have various difficulties, and have different outcomes for the subject matter. Your days will likely be interesting and varied, making for days that don’t feel as monotonous or sluggish.

5 Making A Difference In The World

“Why do you want to be a teacher?” the majority of teachers will likely reply with the chance to make a genuine difference in the lives of the children they will one day educate. Almost all of us can recall anything encouraging uttered by one of our professors to ourselves or the class as a whole. There were lessons that stayed with us and influenced our perspectives for years.

Becoming a teacher involves shaping future generations through the curriculum you create and the personal knowledge you share. You will have the capacity and authority to teach both life lessons and key academics. You may find yourself spending more awake hours with these youngsters than your own parents.

This implies you’ll be the one teaching them social skills, time management, dispute resolution, stress management, and task focus. If we were lucky, we had a teacher who will live on in our memories. They demonstrated their concern for us and their topic by inspiring us to be better, strive harder, and go beyond. It is now your chance to be that.

6 Great Job Security

There is a definite demand for well-trained and experienced teachers. Some occupations may have been displaced by technology, but teachers will always be needed. If you’re ready to put in the effort and establish yourself as an excellent instructor, you can be assured that you’ll have a career for years to come. This field also has a high amount of mobility. You can migrate to locations where there is a larger demand for instructors, or you can quit school and work as an administrator, counsellor, or even a social worker.

Teaching is also a talent that can be applied to almost any place. You can work practically anywhere in the world if you train and become a qualified teacher. You could hypothetically teach and travel the world while also teaching English or a certain subject. Globally, international schools and education programs are increasing and looking for instructors that have been taught and accredited.

7 You Create Fun Moment

The most effective teachers bring their enthusiasm, charisma, and sense of humour to the classroom. Great instructors are dedicated to discovering novel and exciting methods to impart knowledge to their pupils. Your passion will most likely be echoed by your pupils, making the classroom a highly exciting setting.

The most important thing you can do is allow your own personality to enhance the learning process. Use your unique skills and abilities to inspire and motivate your classmates. There will be days that are more difficult than others; your sense of humour can help you get through them.

To all teachers, You are a spark, an inspiration, a guide, and a candle to all lives. We are deeply thankful that you are teachers. Books, sports, homework and knowledge, are the pillar of our success and in and out of the classroom, Teachers are the very best.