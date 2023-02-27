Regular consumption of protein is very essential for healthy living and can be achieved regardless of your budget.

A diet high in protein has a number of possible health advantages including weight loss, accelerated muscular growth, and improved well-being.

Despite the over-emphasized call for the inclusion of protein in meals, Nigeria has one of the highest protein deficiencies in Africa.

According to the findings of a 2020 survey by Mediacraft Associates accessing the deficiency in Nigeria, 45 percent of the population, or nearly half of the 206 million Nigerians, do not consume protein daily as recommended.

“Nigeria is ranked below the bar in the global food security index with a protein per capita – daily intake lower than the global standard.

READ ALSO: Acholonu Commends Pate For Bringing “Global Technological Visibility” To Nigeria

“This is a major burden that requires continuous interventions to combat and reduce the nutrition crisis in Nigeria,” the survey stated.

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) recommends a minimum per capita protein intake of 53.8g, the daily intake in Nigeria is 45.4g.

Currently, Nigerians are faced with a scarcity of new naira notes; this has limited the purchase of food.

In a country where some people think protein is expensive; inflation, scarcity of cash, and insecurity have not helped to correct the misconception.

To further raise awareness, every year on February 27 nations and food agencies celebrate ‘World Protein Day’ in an effort to curb the deficiency.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Easy Access to Protein for All”.

The focus of this year’s theme is to promote and expand awareness of the value of having convenient access to protein for a nutritious and well-balanced diet.

It also intends to raise essential awareness about the need for people all over the world to understand more about protein and its significance for improved diet and health.

There are budget-friendly proteins in Nigeria, they are;

SOYBEAN

Soybean is a species of legumes that has become one of the most widely consumed foods in the world for its many health benefits. It has several health advantages and is a powerful source of high-quality protein. Soybeans are devoid of lactose and cholesterol, low in saturated fat, high in phytoestrogens, and abundant in fiber. It is a fantastic source of omega-3 fatty acids and vitamins.

Soybean can be consumed in many ways such as soymilk, tofu, soy nuts, soy sauce, and sprout.

EGG

Eggs are an essential source. They are affordable, packed with nutrients, and contain few carbohydrates. They possess between 6 to 8 grams. Eggs are necessary for muscle and tissue growth and repair. In terms of controlling weight, they are the best.

GREEK YOGURT

Greek yogurt is a very tasty, affordable, and adaptable food. It may be consumed on its own, added to a smoothie, blended into vegetables, etc. It contains 17 grams and can help your digestive system. It is an excellent way to keep your sugar intake to a minimum.

OATS

Oats are a cheap grain that is filling and gluten-free. Compared to other grains, they contain a lot more protein. They are a fantastic option for heart health because they are high in vitamins, minerals, and beta-glucan.

MILK

Despite the fact that some people are intolerant to it, milk is a cheap source of protein. It contains a lot of calcium and phosphorus. These are two minerals that support strong and healthy bones. Additionally, it helps you put on weight and build muscle.

There are numerous other reasonably priced sources of protein, such as fish, meat, and peanut butter.

Adding more protein-rich food to your diet doesn’t have to put a strain on your finances and can be done with ease.