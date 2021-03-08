World Government Summit “21 Dialogues” To Deliver 21 Post-Pandemic Predictions

March 8, 2021 143

The World Government Summit Dialogues will deliver 21 predictions for the future social, economic, and political order, between 9 – 10 March.

The virtual event will host political and industry leaders from around the world, who will each offer their outlooks on the future of vital sectors including healthcare, space, cryptocurrency, and more.

Day one will open with a keynote from His Excellency Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, the UAE’s Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Government Summit Organization, on the priorities for governments in 2021, as they look to navigate the global recovery from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Sessions on day one will focus on the future of Africa, the future of Asia, the future economic order, cryptocurrency, and the decentralisation of finance. They will feature Tony Elumelu, Chairman of Heirs Holdings, the United Bank for Africa, Nandan Nilekani, co-founder of Infosys, Professor Daniel Kahneman, Economics Nobel Prize winner, Anthony Di Iorio, Co-Founder of Ethereum and Jutta Steiner, Co-founder CEO of Parity Technologies, among others.

Day two will open with a keynote address from Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) where he will outline the future of global public health.

That will be followed by the high-level discussion, “Will the Earth’s Population Be Vaccinated by 2021?”, where His Excellency Macky Sall, President of Senegal, will be joined by Henrietta Fore, Executive Director, UNICEF, His Excellency Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO, DP World, and Dr. David Nabarro, Special Envoy on Covid-19 to the WHO.

A highlight of the second day will see Astrophysicist, Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson in conversation with the Right Honourable Lord Martin Rees, Astrophysicist, Cosmologist and 60th President of the Royal Society, as they discuss how public-private partnerships can inspire a new generation of STEM enthusiasts to lead the space race and the quest to understand life beyond Earth.

For the full agenda and list of speakers, visit: https://www.worldgovernmentsummit.org/

To register for the event, visit: https://www.worldgovernmentsummit.org/event-registrations/