fbpx
World Government Summit “21 Dialogues” To Deliver 21 Post-Pandemic Predictions

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

INTERNATIONALNEWS

World Government Summit “21 Dialogues” To Deliver 21 Post-Pandemic Predictions

March 8, 20210143
World Government Summit “21 Dialogues” To Deliver 21 Post-Pandemic Predictions

The World Government Summit Dialogues will deliver 21 predictions for the future social, economic, and political order, between 9 – 10 March.

The virtual event will host political and industry leaders from around the world, who will each offer their outlooks on the future of vital sectors including healthcare, space, cryptocurrency, and more.

Day one will open with a keynote from His Excellency Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, the UAE’s Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Government Summit Organization, on the priorities for governments in 2021, as they look to navigate the global recovery from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Sessions on day one will focus on the future of Africa, the future of Asia, the future economic order, cryptocurrency, and the decentralisation of finance. They will feature Tony Elumelu, Chairman of Heirs Holdings, the United Bank for Africa, Nandan Nilekani, co-founder of Infosys, Professor Daniel Kahneman, Economics Nobel Prize winner, Anthony Di Iorio, Co-Founder of Ethereum and Jutta Steiner, Co-founder CEO of Parity Technologies, among others.

Day two will open with a keynote address from Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) where he will outline the future of global public health.

That will be followed by the high-level discussion, “Will the Earth’s Population Be Vaccinated by 2021?”, where His Excellency Macky Sall, President of Senegal, will be joined by Henrietta Fore, Executive Director, UNICEF, His Excellency Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO, DP World, and Dr. David Nabarro, Special Envoy on Covid-19 to the WHO.

READ ALSO: MTN Appoints Ekeji To Drive Strategic Repositioning

A highlight of the second day will see Astrophysicist, Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson in conversation with the Right Honourable Lord Martin Rees, Astrophysicist, Cosmologist and 60th President of the Royal Society, as they discuss how public-private partnerships can inspire a new generation of STEM enthusiasts to lead the space race and the quest to understand life beyond Earth.

For the full agenda and list of speakers, visit: https://www.worldgovernmentsummit.org/

To register for the event, visit: https://www.worldgovernmentsummit.org/event-registrations/

About Author

World Government Summit “21 Dialogues” To Deliver 21 Post-Pandemic Predictions
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

March 20, 2014048

SON Lists New technical Guidelines For Cement Grade & Quality

The apex regulatory agency of the Federal Government, the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has finally waded into and ended the fuss surrounding cement grades and quality, by outlining new techn
Read More
FG's Expenditure On Power Subsidization Hits ₦50 billion Monthly - Saleh NEWSNEWSLETTERPOWER & ENERGY
February 17, 20210234

FG’s Expenditure On Power Subsidization Hits ₦50 billion Monthly – Saleh

The Federal Government’s expenditure on power subsidization is currently at ₦50 billion monthly. This was disclosed by the minister of power, Saleh Mamman, He noted that this is being done iv or
Read More
July 17, 2013053

US, EU Slam Nigeria’s Refusal To Hand Over President Al-Bashir

The United States government and European Union, yesterday, slammed the Federal Government’s release the Sudanese President, Omar Al Bashir, to the International Criminal Court, ICC, for prosecution o
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.