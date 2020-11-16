World Diabetes Day: Top 10 Takeaways From Protein Challenge Webinar Series 5

November 16, 2020 29

As the world marks World Diabetes Day, the following are suitable for diabetic patients; fruits and vegetables, lean protein and food with little or no sugar.

Protein deficiency is emerging as a genuine health concern in Nigeria. It is the state of the relative or absolute shortage of body proteins or one or more of the essential amino acids.

To effectively tackle the problem, experts acknowledge that there is an urgent need to explore its true status in Nigeria, examine the possible reasons why it has lingered and then evaluate options for curtailing incidences.

This is precisely what the Protein Challenge Webinar Series 5, themed ‘Protein Deficiency: Bridging The Knowledge Gap’ sought to address. It was a platform to identify strategies to help in alleviating protein deficiency for individuals, families and the nation at large.

The keynoted address was delivered by Professor Henrietta Nkechi Ene-Obong, Nutritionist and Professor of Human Nutrition and Dietetics, University of Calabar. Panelists on the webinar included Dr. Ifeoma Augustina Akeredolu, a member of the Nutrition Society of Nigeria and Chief Lecturer, Department of Nutrition and Dietetics, YabaTech, and Dr. Bimbo Oyedokun, a medical expert and Managing Partner, QuePlus Health Services.

Here are Top 10 points from the webinar to boost healthy living;