fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

MEDICAL & HEALTHCARENEWSLETTER

World Cancer Day: “Cancer Can Be Treated, Prevented” – WHO

February 6, 2022044
World Cancer Day: "Cancer Can Be Treated, Prevented" - WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) revealed in a statement that all types of cancer can be treated and many of them can be prevented or cured.

The global health agency disclosed while commemorating World Cancer Day 2022 which has the theme ‘Closing the Care Gap’.

“Cancer is one of the world’s leading causes of death, and its burden is growing. In 2021, the world crossed a sobering new threshold – an estimated 20 million people were diagnosed with cancer, and 10 million died. These numbers will continue to rise in the decades ahead. And yet all cancers can be treated, and many can be prevented or cured.

“Care for cancer, however, like so many other diseases, reflects the inequalities and inequities of our world. The clearest distinction is between high- and low-income countries, with comprehensive treatment reportedly available in more than 90% of high-income countries but less than 15% of low-income countries.

“Similarly, the survival of children diagnosed with cancer is more than 80% in high-income countries, and less than 30% in low- and middle-income countries. And breast cancer survival five years after diagnosis now exceeds 80% in most high-income countries, compared with 66% in India and just 40% in South Africa.

“Furthermore, a recent WHO survey found that cancer services are covered by a country’s largest, government health financing scheme in an estimated 37% of low- and middle-income countries, compared to at least 78% of high-income countries. This means that a cancer diagnosis has the potential to push families into poverty, particularly in lower-income countries, an effect that has been exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

WHO’s efforts are focused on breast cancer, now the most common cancer; cervical cancer, which can be eliminated; and childhood cancer. The focus for each of these initiatives is low- and middle-income countries, where the biggest public health gains are to be made.

“These integrated global cancer initiatives are being implemented by more than 200 partners around the world, including many development banks who have significantly increased their investments in cancer research, prevention and care.”

The agency gave an assurance that these integrated global cancer initiatives were being implemented by more than 200 partners around the world, including many development banks that have significantly increased their investments in cancer research, prevention, and care.

Youths Dominate Cryptocurrency In Nigeria

About Author

World Cancer Day: “Cancer Can Be Treated, Prevented” – WHO
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

July 26, 20130217

Calcium Supplements May Be Responsible For Increased Heart Disease and Death Risk in Kidney Patients

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A new study has revealed that kidney patients who take calcium supplements to reduce their phosphorus levels may have a 22 percent risk of death than their
Read More
Aliko Dangote COVERNEWSLETTER
February 13, 20190350

17 years after, FG Begins Verification of Savannah Sugar Retirees

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The ordeal of the 1,731 retired workers of the defunct, Savannah Sugar Company, in Numan, Adamawa State, acquired by the Dangote Group of Companies in 2003,
Read More
Land Use Charge NEWSLETTERREAL ESTATE & CONSTRUCTION
August 5, 20200777

Lagos State Government Reviews 2018 Land Use Charge

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Lagos State Government on Wednesday reviewed the 2018 Land Use Charge. The state government disclosed that the decision for the review was to reduce the
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.