World Bank Offers Nasarawa Support To Curb Flooding

August 9, 2021 93

The World Bank is supporting Nasarawa State with funding to execute the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Project to mitigate flooding in five local government councils.

Mr. Kwa’Kaha Jonathan, NEWMAP’s coordinator in the state, said that N1.5 billion storm water drains would be constructed as part of the project.

Launching the project in Lafia, on Friday, Jonathan explained that the World-Bank assisted NEWMAP, would also address gully erosion and other forms of environmental degradation.

READ ALSO: US Prosecutor Submits 97,000-Page Evidence Against Abidemi Rufai Nabbed For $350,000 Fraud

He listed the beneficiary LGAs to include Lafia, Doma, Keffi, Nasarawa and Toto, saying that the contract, which was awarded to Consolidated Engineering and Trading Company Limited, is scheduled for completion in four months.

Governor of the state, Abdullahi Sule, commended NEWMAP for conceiving the idea and providing the funds to address the issue of flooding in the state.

Sule noted that residents of the state had been facing environmental challenges, as a result of mining activities, deforestation, over grazing and indiscriminate waste disposal.

He called on the benefitting communities to cooperate with the contractors to enable them deliver the project according to specifications.