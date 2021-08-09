fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BANKING & FINANCECOVERNEWSLETTER

World Bank Offers Nasarawa Support To Curb Flooding

August 9, 2021093
Floods Displace Thousands In North Korea

The World Bank is supporting Nasarawa State with funding to execute the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Project to mitigate flooding in five local government councils.

Mr. Kwa’Kaha Jonathan, NEWMAP’s coordinator in the state, said that N1.5 billion storm water drains would be constructed as part of the project.

Launching the project in Lafia, on Friday, Jonathan explained that the World-Bank assisted NEWMAP, would also address gully erosion and other forms of environmental degradation.

READ ALSO: US Prosecutor Submits 97,000-Page Evidence Against Abidemi Rufai Nabbed For $350,000 Fraud

He listed the beneficiary LGAs to include Lafia, Doma, Keffi, Nasarawa and Toto, saying that the contract, which was awarded to Consolidated Engineering and Trading Company Limited, is scheduled for completion in four months.

Governor of the state, Abdullahi Sule, commended NEWMAP for conceiving the idea and providing the funds to address the issue of flooding in the state.

Sule noted that residents of the state had been facing environmental challenges, as a result of mining activities, deforestation, over grazing and indiscriminate waste disposal.

He called on the benefitting communities to cooperate with the contractors to enable them deliver the project according to specifications.

About Author

World Bank Offers Nasarawa Support To Curb Flooding
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

MTN's Universal Access Licence Not Renewed, Says NCC COVERIT/TELECOMNEWSLETTER
June 16, 20210449

NCC Begins Review Of Telecoms Operating License

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has commenced the process for the review of the 20-years old licensing structure in the Nigerian tele
Read More
funds BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
April 17, 20180142

DMO Pumps N400billion into Economy to Boost Liquidity

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Government through the Debt Management Office, DMO, has released N400 billion to provide liquidity in the system and also to service the nation’
Read More
April 2, 20130160

Accelerating Delivery of Projects: A Period of Harvest for NIPP?

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram After initial hiccups, the National Integrated Power Project (NIPP) has begun a monthly delivery of completed new projects towards the realisation of additi
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.