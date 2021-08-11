World Bank Names Nigeria Among Top Countries With High Debt Risk

August 11, 2021 191

The World Bank has stated that Nigeria is among a list of top 10 countries with high debt risk exposure.

The World Bank through its unit, International Development Association (IDA), says Nigeria has a debt burden of $11.7 billion and is the fifth high-risk debtor to the bank.

This is contained in the financial statement for IDA, which was published on Monday.

IDA, a unit of the World Bank, helps the world’s 74 poorest countries to reduce poverty by providing zero to low-interest loans and grants for programs that boost economic growth, reduce inequalities, and improve people’s living conditions.

The statement said, “IDA faces two types of credit risk: country credit risk and counterparty credit risk. As of June 30, 2021, the 10 countries with the highest exposures accounted for 66 per cent of IDA’s total exposure.”

It said India led the debtors to IDA with a debt stock of $22 billion, followed by Bangladesh with $18.1bn debt stock, Pakistan with $16.4 billion debt stock, and Vietnam with $14.1 billion debt stock.

Other countries on the list included Ethiopia with $11.2 billion debt stock, Kenya with $10.2 billion debt stock, Tanzania with $8.3 billion debt stock, Ghana with $5.6 billion debt stock, and Uganda with $4.4billion debt stock.

The report stated that Nigeria had an undisbursed balance with the World Bank to the tune of $8.656 billion as of June 30, 2021.

According to the financial statement for the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), Nigeria has a total of $589 million undisbursed balance, consisting of $500 million loans approved but not yet signed and $89 million signed loan commitment.

The financial statement for IDA disclosed that Nigeria had a total undisbursed balance of $8.07 billion, consisting of $1.462 billion loans approved but not yet signed and $6.61 billion signed loan commitment.