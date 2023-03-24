World Athletics Ban Transgender Women From Female Competitions

Transgender women will no longer be permitted to compete in female track and field events, regardless of testosterone levels, World Athletics president Sebastian Coe announced Thursday.

“The Council has agreed to exclude male or female transgender athletes who have been through male puberty from female world ranking competitions beginning March 31st this year,” Coe said after a meeting of the global track and field federation’s decision-making body.

Coe stated that World Athletics had discussed the issue of transgender athletes with stakeholders such as the International Olympic Committee and national federations.

“The majority of those consulted stated that transgender athletes should not be competing in the female category,” he said.

“Many believe there is insufficient evidence that trans women do not retain advantage over biological women and want more evidence that any physical advantages have been ameliorated before they are willing to consider an option for inclusion into the female category.”

Coe dadded: “The judgement we took… was, I believe, in the best interests of our sport.

“We’re not saying ‘no’ forever,” he said, adding that a working group headed by a transgender person would be created to further monitor scientific developments.