Worksmart To Host A Global Business Hub At GITEX Africa

During the first GITEX Africa, WorkSmart for Events Management intends to host a global business hub. The event will be organized by the Dubai World Trade Center and take place in Marrakech, Morocco, from May 31 to June 2, 2023.

It is a must-attend event for companies looking to broaden their reach and scope because it will provide opportunities for networking, collaboration, and growth. The hub is intended to revolutionize the global business scene.

The largest tech event on the continent, GITEX Africa, will bring together industry leaders, governments, SMEs, start-ups, coders, investors, and academia to accelerate, collaborate, and explore new business opportunities.

At the exhibition, digital leaders will present their most recent innovations and offer many chances for collaboration and partnerships with their international counterparts to enhance the growth prospects of the technology ecosystem and help shape a new digital economy.

Throughout the course of the three-day event, WorkSmart will introduce the International Business Hub at GITEX Africa, which is regarded as a selection of cutting-edge technologies ranging from cybersecurity to fintech, e-commerce, cloud, IoT, and telecom.

The digital ambitions and successes of the continent, driven by tech-savvy youth, businesses, and aspirational governments, will be amplified.

The International Business Hub connects specialists and experts from well-known international companies.

The initiative aims to promote collaboration between the tech, AI, and digital solutions industries in Africa and across the globe. It is an interactive forum with a focus on global partnerships, emerging markets, and long-term business opportunities.

WorkSmart’s CEO, Mr. Ahmed AlHujairy, noted that this ambitious event coincides with a period of rapid growth for Africa’s society, economy, and a number of other areas.

“This international forum is poised to bring together nearly 5,000 exhibitors from 90 countries, paving the way for game-changing developments in the technology industry,” he announced.

This one-of-a-kind business hub offers an exceptional chance to establish strong commercial ties between participating entities, facilitating fruitful collaborations and opening up a wealth of new business opportunities.

It provides an unmatched forum for discussion of the most recent trends and advancements in the technology and digitisation sector and their profound effects on the global economy, serving as a premier event at GITEX Africa.