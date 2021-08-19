Working With Private COVID-19 Labs Paid Off – Osinbajo

August 19, 2021 170

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has said the inclusion of private medical laboratories into the country’s COVID-19 response system helped to preserve the lives of many Nigerians.

Osinbajo said this while speaking in Abuja at the 23rd national conference and annual general meeting (AGM) of the Guild of Private Medical Laboratory Directors (GMLD).

He added that in the same way COVID-19 testing was done with the collaboration of the private sector, manufacturing of vaccines should also be done by the government and private sector.

The Vice President, who was represented by the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, said testing capacity improved due to the expansion of testing laboratories from three to over 140, in which over 50 of them belonged to private medical practitioners.

He said, “The expansion of the laboratories for COVID-19 testing nationwide from three at the start of the pandemic to now over 140 with the inclusion of private laboratories has been a significant contribution to preserving the health of Nigerians.

“The inclusion of the private sector was initially considered a risk. But thanks to the proactive leadership of NCDC and the support from the Presidential Task Force and, of course, the delivery of private medical laboratories, this risk has paid off.

“Diagnostics have continued to play a vital role in our ability to detect COVID-19 cases and have enabled us to mount an effective response to the outbreak.

“The efficient and smooth operations of medical laboratories in the country are dependent on the leadership, planning and commitment of you all here today.

“I applaud how far we have all come, and the strides we have made in reducing the spread of Coronavirus. However, we must remember that the pandemic has unfortunately caused over 180,000 confirmed cases, and over 2,000 deaths here in the country, and we are currently experiencing a new surge of infections.”

He added, “One area which needs more focus and one which the pandemic has shown to be crucial to bridging gaps and providing for the needs of our population is public-private partnerships.

“The pandemic continues to emphasise the urgent need for innovation and action, in vaccine manufacturing and in-vitro diagnostics, not just in Nigeria but across the continent of Africa.

“Vaccine manufacturing capacity in Nigeria would greatly impact the national response to COVID-19 and other diseases. This cannot be left to the government alone.”