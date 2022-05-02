Worker’s Day: Obaseki Increases Minimum Wage To ₦40,000

May 2, 2022 114

Godwin Obaseki, the Governor of Edo State on Sunday approved ₦40,000 as the new minimum wage for workers in the state in celebration of 2022 Workers’ Day.

The Governor made this known in Benin while delivering his 2022 Workers’ Day speech. He said that his government will continue to prioritise the welfare of Edo workers, equipping them with the capacity and environment to deliver efficient and quality service to the people.

2.

To our workers; your welfare is our number one priority. As a government, we are prepared to make the sacrifices, so that our workers can live a better life. Happy Workers’ Day.#MakingEdoGreatAgain pic.twitter.com/0okzZWCIa3 — Godwin Obaseki (GGO) (@GovernorObaseki) May 1, 2022

“As we all know, the minimum of N30,000 can barely sustain a family. It will be immoral and mindless of us to continue to pretend that we do not know that our workers are suffering,” he said.

“The government of Edo has now decided to review the minimum for Edo workers from ₦30,000 to ₦40,000 a month. Undoubtedly, Edo is the first state since the current outbreak of coronavirus to take this initiative.

“Even though we would have loved to pay more, we hope that this little adjustment would enable us to cushion the impact of the inflation that we are faced with. There is no doubt that the financial implications will be heavy and put another burden on the government.

“But as a government, we are prepared to make the sacrifices so that the workers can live a better life. Your welfare is our number one priority.”

While reassuring his government’s relentless support to senior citizens in the state, Obaseki lamented the hardship experienced by pensioners and other senior citizens because of the rising cost of food and other items.

“I am particularly interested in our senior citizens because they are one of the most vulnerable in our society. We took interest in payments of outstanding pensions to our pensioners although these pensions were held by the previous administration.

“In view of the prevailing economic circumstances, I have now approved, effective this May, the agreement we reached with the Union of Pensioners that the harmonized amount would be paid from May 2022.

“Government is aware of the difficulties faced by the pensioners due to the non-payment of pension and gratuities to pensioners by previous governments. This responsibility is huge, and it will require a substantial part of our resources to settle them.

“However, we are not a government that is known for running away from challenges; we will look for a way to tackle these challenges,” the governor added.

Obaseki then called on the state workers to take advantage of opportunities offered by his administration in the agricultural sector to increase food production in the country.