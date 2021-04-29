Workers’ Day: FG Declares May 3 Public Holiday

April 29, 2021 109

The Federal Government (FG) has declared Monday, May 3, 2021, as a public holiday to mark this year’s International Workers’ Day Celebration. Workers’ day is usually celebrated gobally on May 1st of every year, however, this year’s celebration falls on Saturday.

Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola,, the Minister of Interior made the announcement in a statement on Thursday.

Aregbesola who congratulated the Nigerian Workers for witnessing this year’s celebration commended them for their patience, understanding, and support in driving the policies and programmes of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, in its determination to move the country to the next level of its socio-economic development.

He called for more dedication and patriotism from all Nigerian Workers and the Labour Unions, saying the challenges of the moment will soon be over as the government is committed to the security of lives and properties of all Nigerians.

“ The Government is putting all strategies in place to curb the challenges of insecurity in the country.

“I, therefore, call on the Labour Force and all patriotic citizens to be fully committed to the task of putting insecurity to a permanent end as much as possible,” he added.

The minister wished all Nigerian Workers a peaceful May Day Celebration.