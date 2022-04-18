fbpx

Workbay Starts Construction Of $2m Estate In Lagos

Workbay Technology Limited, a real estate firm, says it has started on its Maverick Gbagada Estate project, which is designed to be one of the most outstanding estates on the mainland axis of Lagos.

According to a statement by the company, the estate is expected to be built with the $2m infrastructure fundraised through investors. It will be equipped with the best infrastructural facilities in a serene environment that promotes productivity.

The statement added that the 60-serviced plot estate would have facilities that included the best security network, beautiful gatehouse, tarred road network, drainage system, street lights and electrification, clean water, green areas, perimeter fencing, and other state-of-the-art infrastructure.

Speaking on the project, the Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Mr Gbenga Aiyeremi, explained that the firm moved to the site within weeks of raising the fund to boost the confidence of the investors and other partners.

He said, “I understand that the real estate sector and trust are inseparable, and trust can easily be strained when there are unnecessary dilly-dallies. To earn the trust of our investors and landowners, we need to finish up the estate and make it habitable in record time. This will encourage those who want to own a piece of the estate to also come on board.”

The firm’s co-Chief Executive Officer, Sola Adeyeye, said, “It is unfortunate that several stories of developers promising infrastructure and not delivering them. This is taking a negative toll on the industry.

“We are doing our best to change this narrative. Hence, we want to ensure that we deliver the estate infrastructure as quickly as possible with the highest quality.

“The ongoing selling price is N45m per plot measuring 500sqm with a payment plan that can allow buyers to spread payment for up to 12 months. We have very few plots still available for sale as we have earmarked about ten plots to build housing units.

“We will make announcement regarding the off-plan sales starting in the coming weeks. Agents willing to work with us are welcomed.”

Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

