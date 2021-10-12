Work On Lagos-Ibadan Way To Be Completed Before 2023 – Buhari

October 12, 2021 28

The ongoing rehabilitation work on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway will be completed in 2023, President Muhammadu Buhari said.

He said this at the Mid-Term Ministerial Performance Review Retreat held at the Banquet Hall in Abuja.

Buhari, at the event, gave an assessment of the projects and initiatives embarked on by his administration.

He noted that his administration had accomplished successes across sectors in the country including security, the economy, transportation aviation and power.

The president said, “On transportation, we are growing the stock and quality of our road, rail, air and water transport infrastructure.

“The PIDF projects are also advancing remarkably. These include the 11.9km Second Niger Bridge, 120 km Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, 375 km Abuja – Kaduna – Zaria – Kano Expressway and the East-West Road. Most of these projects are expected to be completed within this 2nd term of our Administration.

“The Itakpe-Ajaokuta rail line has finally been completed and commissioned after 30 years of its conception. ‘‘Work is expected to commence very soon on the Port-Harcourt Maiduguri line and Calabar – Lagos Coastal Line to connect the Southern and Eastern States of our Country.

“Progress is also being made on the upgrading of our Airports, with the state-of-the-art facilities in line with world class safety standards.

“The GDP grew from 0.8% in 2017 to 2.2% in 2019, but declined in the first quarter of 2020, as a result of the downward trend in global economic activities triggered by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“As at Second Quarter 2021, GDP growth rate was at 5.01%, the highest since the inception of this Administration.

“As part of the efforts towards strengthening our national security, we have increased investments in arms, weapons and other necessary equipment; expanded the National Command and Control Centre to nineteen states of the Federation; and established a Nigerian Police Trust Fund, which will significantly improve funding for the Nigeria Police Force.

“We have also approved the sum of N13.3 billion for the take-off of the Community Policing initiative across the country, as part of measures adopted to consolidate efforts aimed at enhancing security nationwide.”