Women’s Scent: 7 Best Perfumes For The Perfect Woman

We can not stress the importance of smelling nice as a woman in today’s society, A lady with the best scent portrays a woman with the best hygiene, as she is seen as someone who makes time to take care of herself and her body as well.

Self-hygiene is one of the important factors in becoming a prim and proper woman, It doesn’t just revolve around your appearance alone, but also how you walk, talk and also how you smell as well. Today, I and Bizwatch Nigeria are giving you the best 7 scents to smell like the best woman. Here are the top 7 perfumes for every perfect woman:

1.Scandal For Women

Scandal for Women is a perfume that has strong creamy, honeyed, warm undertones. It composes of blood orange, honey, patchouli and gardenia which leaves an earthly and balsamic gourmet effect. When applied to the body, it gives a happy feeling because of the sweet undertone

2.Ophylia For Women

Ophylia scent for women is a perfume that gives a sweet aroma which comprises of lavender, and rosemary, leaving a sweet effect. when applied to the body, it gives a seductive feeling because of the tender and soft. undertone.

3.Mousuf Brown

Mousuf brown is a unisex perfume that has a restful scent which comprises of a vanilla and chocolate mixture, leaving a calm effect. when applied to the body, it gives a warm feeling that is appealing to the nostrils of others.

4.AlRehab Choco Musk

Choco musk perfume is a scent for both men and women, it has a strong aroma of both chocolate and vanilla that makes you smell edible when applied to the body. it gives musky, rich, sexy, and sensual scent that drives many women wild.

5.French Coffee

French coffee is a perfume for women that has a strong scent of coffee and a little bit of chocolate. The perfume has several notes but the significant ones are vanilla, chocolate, cinnamon, gourmet, amber. It smells like a hot steamy French coffee. It lasts a long time on the skin and is very difficult to get rid off.

6.Coco By Chanel

Coco Chanel is a fresh feminine fragrance which gives a floral and rosy scent when applied to the body, it leaves a flowery undertone. The fragrance oozes a citrus note of Sicilian mandarin and reveals a voluptuous heart of jasmine absolute, heightened with touches of ylang-ylang from the Comoros and Tunisian orange blossom.

7.Mancera Coco Vanille

Coco vanille is a perfume for women that has a vanilla scent. It has a Coconut, White Peach, Tiare Flower, Ylang Ylang, Jasmine, Madagascar Vanilla, White Musk and Woody scent. It is warm and soft and not so harsh to the skin.

This perfume listed above will leave you with a sweet and fulfilling smell that will make you the perfect woman for any and everyone. They are available everywhere, get yours today.