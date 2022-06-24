Women In Energy Launch Scholarship Programme, Science Fair

Women in Energy Network (WIEN), the network that connects professional women in the energy business, will launch its flagship Supernova Girl Scholarship Programme and Science Fair on June 25, 2022.

The program planned for the Bille community in Rivers State is a follow-up to the virtual launch of the Supernova Girl project, which aims to prepare girls in senior and junior secondary schools to pursue professions in science and technology-related fields.

According to the group, the fair would be a fantastic inspiration program for girl youngsters interested in studying mathematics and science disciplines since WIEN would come with powerful motivating incentives such as scholarships, dresses, books, and other instructional materials.

The President, WIEN, Funmi Ogbue, said scholarships would be awarded to 15 students selected through written exams and science experiments across the three cadres.

She said school uniforms, sandals, bags, and textbooks would be distributed to about 467 students in the Bille community.

“WIEN is confident that early contact with the target group will indeed spark off a desire and an ambition of the girl child to study the sciences and ultimately pursue engineering as a profession and get them ready for a career in the energy sector,” she said.

Ogburn added that the overreaching objective of the program was to ignite the passion for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics in young girls and showcase the socio-economic value and application of STEM in everyday life.