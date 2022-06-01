Meet 14 Female Startups In Nigeria That Received €50,000 Grant Funding

June 1, 2022 94

The Women Entrepreneurship for Africa (WE4A) through a Growth Programme selected 30 female entrepreneurs to receive up to an additional €50,000 in grant funding as well as an additional three months of training focused on growth.

Out of 30 entrepreneurs selected, 14 of them are Nigerians while the rest are from other African countires.

The 30 companies were selected after the WE4A Acceleration Programme demo day where 99 entrepreneurs pitched their solutions.

14 female female owned entrepreneurship that won WEA4’s grant

From the Acceleration Programme, 14 Nigerian entrepreneurs were selected to receive follow-on funding of up to €50,000 as well as an additional three months of the growth programme training.

Africa Wealth Initiative

Rebecca Amoo is the founder of RayandMo Farms and cofounder of the Africa Wealth Initiative created to empower Small Holder Farmers and Consumers. In 2020 during the COVID19 lockdown, Rebecca Creative director and founder of RayandMo Farms, Partnered with a team of young people & created the Africa Wealth Initiative (AWI), an Agricultural venture program to ensure that people could still afford

basic needs from the comfort of their homes through simple farm sponsorships using the AWI web app.

Africa Wealth Initiative (AWI) works to improve the livelihood of Africa’s Poorest peoples and communities by creating sustainable collaborations between Africa’s small holder farmers and solution providers in the agriculture value chain. It provides an on-demand delivery solution that takes fresh agro-produce from farms to homes.

Farm Innovation Nigeria Limited

Farm Innovation Nigeria Ltd was birthed to develop innovative solutions that see farmers improve their processes, increase their yield and subsequently increase their income. The company provides a range of services including Research, Agribusiness development, E-extension services and Agric value chain development.

It was developed two products that leverage call support, mobile and web applications, and database technologies to reach farmers with advisory services.

Farm On Wheels

Farm On Wheels is a social enterprise that works with smallholder rural farmers, providing them access to inputs, services and markets.The service is provided on credit at 0% interest rate directly to them, in their communities, enabling them to increase their production capacity, yield and income.

Happy Coffee

Happy Coffee is an indigenous Nigerian coffee brand and Coffee Solution Company. The company offers coffee-centered solutions using locally sourced coffee with a mandate to boost local consumption and production of Nigerian coffee. Happy Coffee currently has 10 coffee retail products and 3 coffee experience centers in Lagos, Nigeria. Happy Coffee pioneered the 1st ever Lagos Coffee Festival in 2019.

Happy Coffee was founded by Adeyinka Tekenah.

Loom Craft Chocolate

Loom craft chocolate is a artisanal cocoa processors with a strong focus on sustainability. The comapny makes chocolate bars and cocoa products using Nigerian Cocoa and other Nigerian produce. Uzoamaka Igweike founded the company in 2020.

Mamamoni

Mamamoni is a Fintech Social Enterprise that is closing the credit gap for low-income female entrepreneurs in rural and urban slum communities in Nigeria through easy access to finance. Mamamoni was founded by Okocha Nkem.

MamaMoni aims to provide micro business loans to underserved women and low-income women in rural and urban areas in Nigeria.

MyStash

MyStash is a financial management platform that allows users to make money move by saving a percentage automatically every time they earn or spend on any account, enabling clients to keep track of their transactions and make sure that their savings keep growing as their business keeps growing.

Onyinye Stephanie Oguego is the Chief Executive Officer of MyStash.

ORIKI Global & Synergy LImited

ORIKI is a luxury skin and hair care brand that fuses all-natural ingredients primarily sourced from the continent of Africa with scientific research to create extraordinary products.

Joycee Awojoodu is the Founder/CEO of ORÍKÌ Group. She is an entrepreneur, economist and power sector specialist.

Paperbags

Paperbags is an eco-friendly packaging manufacturing company that allows SMEs in West Africa to gain easy access to eco-friendly packaging alternatives.

Chidiebere Nnorom is the Co-founder of Paperbag by Ebees. She has a strong passion for the environment, social impact and business.

Promane and Promade Ltd/MCare App

Promane and Promade Limited is a business optimization firm focused on 4I: Innovation, Incubation, Investment and IT solutions; across Agriculture, Environmental sustainability, Healthcare, Renewable energy Industries. The comapny was founded in 2015 and Opeoluwa Ashimi is the Chief Executive Officer.

Redbutton

Redbutton focuses on work wear for the fashion forward female professional, fusing African aesthetics, eco friendly materials and art from all over world. With every piece, the brand places emphasis on African stories, powerful women and sustainability. Redbutton seeks to project rare design innovation and modern African culture to the rest of the world. Redbutton was founded by Chioma Ogbudimkpa in the year 2017.

SourceMy Gadgets

A platform-based solution creating personalized services that meet the end-to-end needs of consumers and fragmented suppliers. SourceMyGadgets is an online platform that offers variety of gadgets and gadget care services to young tech savvy consumer through safer and more convenient means.

The Ecobarter Company

Ecobarter is a social enterprise with a mission to build a culture of responsible consumption and production across Africa by mainstreaming the concepts of circular economy. Ecobarter is an integrated waste resource reduction, recovery, and recycling platform provider.

Ecobarter officially launched in February 2018 by Rita Idehai.

The Smart Way To Be Better

360 Psyche is an organization created based on passion for their clients. A dream of providing mental health and psychological well-being specialized services by only experienced, qualified and verified psychologists, therapists, and counsellors, focused at nurturing the human mind, spirit, and body towards the best version of ourselves in Nigeria. 360 Psyche is built on these four tenets – educate, connect, discuss, and research.

The company provides convenient online access to mental health services 24/7. The company was founded in 2019.