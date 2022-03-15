Women Are Key Role Players in Fighting Global Issues, Says Mohammed

March 15, 2022 103

The Deputy Secretary-General, United Nations, Amina Mohammed, has said women key role players in tackling the present global challenges that the world is facing.

According to her, that is the most guaranteed way for such efforts to flourish. Mohammed disclosed this at a dinner event themed, ‘An evening with African power girls’, in Lagos to commemorate this year’s International Women’s Day.

She said, ‘It is only with women and girls at the centre of our efforts that we have the best chance to succeed in addressing our current and pressing global challenges; from the climate emergency to gender-based violence, political divisions and to a sustainable recovery from this global pandemic.’

Non-Executive Director, Adrian Group, Kenya, Lerato Molebatsi, noted, ‘Achieving all-round, sustained development in society requires achieving parity in every stratum of every organisation – be it in government or private.

‘Women and men both have invaluable contributions to make that bear the unique imprints coloured by gender characteristics and tendencies. Without these imprints, society is bound to be lopsided.’

The Chief Executive Officer, RED For Africa, Adebola Williams, added that for women to achieve sustainable economic development, they need to be augmented investment opportunities.