Woman Dies Of Suspected Case Of Cholera At National Hospital

July 20, 2021

A yet-to-be-identified woman who was taken to the National Hospital, Abuja, has been reported dead after she showed symptoms of cholera.

She was taken to the emergency section of the hospital by her neighbours on Monday.

According to TheCable, a neighbour of the deceased who gave his name as Hamzat stated that woman had been vomiting and stooling since Sunday.

“We live in Kabusa area, around Lokogoma. She has been vomiting and purging since yesterday,” Hamzat said.

Shortly after the woman was taken to the emergency unit, a doctor at the hospital requested information on her medical history.

After the doctor received information on the patient, she went back inside and subsequently returned alongside a colleague.

The doctor carried out to examination on the patient and afterward stated that the woman was no longer breathing.

“We are sorry sir, she is no longer with us,” the doctor told the neighbours who brought her in.

When TheCable requested information, specifically asking if it was a case of cholera, the doctor said a test would be carried out to ascertain the nature of the illness.

“We can’t conclude yet because the patient is already dead. And as it stands we cannot say it was cholera because she is dead. If not, we would have been able to run some tests to know,” the doctor said.

There has been a widespread of cholera cases in the country in the last few weeks.

On June 10, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), reported six states as having recorded 1,786 suspected cases of cholera between June 20 and 26.

The states and their respective infection figures; Bauchi, 1,239 cases; Kano, 362 cases; Niger, 62 cases; Zamfara, 55 cases; Kaduna, 59 cases and Plateau, nine cases.