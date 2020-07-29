Woli Arole Gets Netflix Deal for Debut Movie ‘The Call’

Comedian and actor Oluwatoyin Bayegun aka Woli Arole has secured a Netflix deal for his debut movie, The Call.

According to information released by Woli Arole, ‘The Call’ started showing on Netflix starting on July 27.

He wrote, “I am happy to announce to you that our movie The Call has been selected to be on Netflix from July 27. I am eternally grateful to God and to all my fans and friends across the world.”

The movie tells the tale of a never-do-well guy and his group of like-minded friends on their quest for wealth, but Arole inadvertently discovers his gift of clairvoyance.

Source: VON