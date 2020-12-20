Wizkid’s ESSENCE Makes Obama’s 2020 Music Playlist

December 20, 2020 67

In keeping with the tradition of sharing his music playlist, former US President, Barack Obama has released his music collection for the outgoing year. Among his preferred songs for 2020 is Wizkid ft. Tems track titled, ESSENCE.

He made the disclosure on his Twitter page on Saturday

According to Obama, the compilation was made with “valuable consultation from our family music guru, Sasha”, who appears to have significant influence on her father’s music choices.

Obama’s music taste spans across diverse genres, ranging from rock (Bruce Springsteen’s Ghosts, Bob Dylan’s Goodbye Jimmy Reed, Jeff Tweedy’s Love Is the King) to pop (Dua Lipa’s Levitating, Jessie Ware’s Remember Where You Are) to rap (J. Cole’s The Climb Back, Travis Scott’s Franchise, Lil Baby’s The Bigger Picture) to country (Chris Stapleton’s Starting Over, Ruston Kelly’s Brave).

This comes as a part of Obama’s annual tradition of sharing his favourite entertainment programs, books, and music from the particular year. Some of the movies from Obama’s movie and TV favourites include Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Pixar’s animated movie, Soul, David Fincher’s Mank, the documentary Time, and Higher Ground Productions, Crimp Cramp.

See Barack Obama’s music playlist for 2020:

SAVAGE REMIX – Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé

LOVE IS THE KING – Jeff Tweedy

FRANCHISE- Travis Scott ft. Young Thug g M.I.A.

NADA- Lido Pimienta f. Li Saumet

CAN’T DO MUCH- Waxahatchee

THE BIGGER PICTURE- Lil Baby

GHOSTS- Bruce Springsteen

LEVITATING- Dua Lipa ft. DaBaby

THE CLIMB BACK – J. cole

REPEAT- J Hus ft. Koffee

DAMAGE- H.E.R.

GOODBYE JIMMY REED- Bob Dylan

SUMMER 2020- Jhené Aiko

BRAVE- Ruston Kelly

UWRONGO (EDIT)- Prince Kaybee, Shimza, Black Motion, and Ami Faku

BETTER DISTRACTIONS – Faye Webster

LEMONADE- Internet Money ft. Don Toliver, Gunna, and NAV

BLUE WORLD- Mac Miller

CUT EM IN- Anderson . Paak ft. Rick Ross

STARTING OVER- Chris Stapleton

MECCA- Spillage Village, JID e EARTHGANG

LA DIFICIL- Bad Bunny

ESSENCE- WizKid ft. Tems

ALL MY GIRLS LIKE TO FIGHT- Hope Tala

KYOTO- Phoebe Bridgers

SUN CAME OUT- Gunna

REMEMBER WHERE YOU ARE- Jessie Ware

4 My PPL – Goodie Mob

DISTANCE- Yebba

ONE LIFE, MIGHT LIVE- Little Simz