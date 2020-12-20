fbpx
Wizkid’s ESSENCE Makes Obama’s 2020 Music Playlist

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTSNEWSLETTER

Wizkid’s ESSENCE Makes Obama’s 2020 Music Playlist

December 20, 2020067
Wizkid's ESSENCE Makes Obama's 2020 Music Playlist

In keeping with the tradition of sharing his music playlist, former US President, Barack Obama has released his music collection for the outgoing year. Among his preferred songs for 2020 is Wizkid ft. Tems track titled, ESSENCE.

He made the disclosure on his Twitter page on Saturday

According to Obama, the compilation was made with “valuable consultation from our family music guru, Sasha”, who appears to have significant influence on her father’s music choices.

Obama’s music taste spans across diverse genres, ranging from rock (Bruce Springsteen’s Ghosts, Bob Dylan’s Goodbye Jimmy Reed, Jeff Tweedy’s Love Is the King) to pop (Dua Lipa’s Levitating, Jessie Ware’s Remember Where You Are) to rap (J. Cole’s The Climb Back, Travis Scott’s Franchise, Lil Baby’s The Bigger Picture) to country (Chris Stapleton’s Starting Over, Ruston Kelly’s Brave).

COVID-19 Second wave: Sanwo-Olu Returns Curfew, Lockdown In Lagos

This comes as a part of Obama’s annual tradition of sharing his favourite entertainment programs, books, and music from the particular year. Some of the movies from Obama’s movie and TV favourites include Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Pixar’s animated movie, Soul, David Fincher’s Mank, the documentary Time, and Higher Ground Productions, Crimp Cramp.

See Barack Obama’s music playlist for 2020:

SAVAGE REMIX – Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé
LOVE IS THE KING – Jeff Tweedy
FRANCHISE- Travis Scott ft. Young Thug g M.I.A.
NADA- Lido Pimienta f. Li Saumet
CAN’T DO MUCH- Waxahatchee
THE BIGGER PICTURE- Lil Baby
GHOSTS- Bruce Springsteen
LEVITATING- Dua Lipa ft. DaBaby
THE CLIMB BACK – J. cole
REPEAT- J Hus ft. Koffee
DAMAGE- H.E.R.
GOODBYE JIMMY REED- Bob Dylan
SUMMER 2020- Jhené Aiko
BRAVE- Ruston Kelly
UWRONGO (EDIT)- Prince Kaybee, Shimza, Black Motion, and Ami Faku
BETTER DISTRACTIONS – Faye Webster
LEMONADE- Internet Money ft. Don Toliver, Gunna, and NAV
BLUE WORLD- Mac Miller
CUT EM IN- Anderson . Paak ft. Rick Ross
STARTING OVER- Chris Stapleton
MECCA- Spillage Village, JID e EARTHGANG
LA DIFICIL- Bad Bunny
ESSENCE- WizKid ft. Tems
ALL MY GIRLS LIKE TO FIGHT- Hope Tala
KYOTO- Phoebe Bridgers
SUN CAME OUT- Gunna
REMEMBER WHERE YOU ARE- Jessie Ware
4 My PPL – Goodie Mob
DISTANCE- Yebba
ONE LIFE, MIGHT LIVE- Little Simz

Related tags :

About Author

Wizkid’s ESSENCE Makes Obama’s 2020 Music Playlist
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is currently the Editor of BizwatchNigeria.

Related Articles

Stallion Motors COVERLEGALNEWSLETTER
October 18, 2019046

Code of Conduct Bureau Urges Court to Void FoI Act

The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) has requested the Federal High Court, sitting in Lagos, to declare as unconstitutional and, therefore, void the Freedom of Information (FoI) Act. The bureau, in a resp
Read More
NEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
June 27, 2018022

Emerhor Denies arrest by DSS

Olorogun O’tega Emerhor has sent a rejoinder to a news report titled; ‘DSS arrests Emerhor for breach of security at Eagle Square.’  The rejoinder reads: “My attention has been drawn to report on soci
Read More
ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTSNEWS
March 25, 2016419

AGN Scribe Moves to Unseat Fiberesima

National Secretary of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Femi Durojaiye, has called on embattled actress, Ibinabo Fiberesima to obey a court order and step down as the President of the guild for Emeke
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon