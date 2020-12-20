Wizkid’s ESSENCE Makes Obama’s 2020 Music Playlist

In keeping with the tradition of sharing his music playlist, former US President, Barack Obama has released his music collection for the outgoing year. Among his preferred songs for 2020 is Wizkid ft. Tems track titled, ESSENCE.
He made the disclosure on his Twitter page on Saturday
According to Obama, the compilation was made with “valuable consultation from our family music guru, Sasha”, who appears to have significant influence on her father’s music choices.
Obama’s music taste spans across diverse genres, ranging from rock (Bruce Springsteen’s Ghosts, Bob Dylan’s Goodbye Jimmy Reed, Jeff Tweedy’s Love Is the King) to pop (Dua Lipa’s Levitating, Jessie Ware’s Remember Where You Are) to rap (J. Cole’s The Climb Back, Travis Scott’s Franchise, Lil Baby’s The Bigger Picture) to country (Chris Stapleton’s Starting Over, Ruston Kelly’s Brave).
This comes as a part of Obama’s annual tradition of sharing his favourite entertainment programs, books, and music from the particular year. Some of the movies from Obama’s movie and TV favourites include Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Pixar’s animated movie, Soul, David Fincher’s Mank, the documentary Time, and Higher Ground Productions, Crimp Cramp.
See Barack Obama’s music playlist for 2020:
SAVAGE REMIX – Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé
LOVE IS THE KING – Jeff Tweedy
FRANCHISE- Travis Scott ft. Young Thug g M.I.A.
NADA- Lido Pimienta f. Li Saumet
CAN’T DO MUCH- Waxahatchee
THE BIGGER PICTURE- Lil Baby
GHOSTS- Bruce Springsteen
LEVITATING- Dua Lipa ft. DaBaby
THE CLIMB BACK – J. cole
REPEAT- J Hus ft. Koffee
DAMAGE- H.E.R.
GOODBYE JIMMY REED- Bob Dylan
SUMMER 2020- Jhené Aiko
BRAVE- Ruston Kelly
UWRONGO (EDIT)- Prince Kaybee, Shimza, Black Motion, and Ami Faku
BETTER DISTRACTIONS – Faye Webster
LEMONADE- Internet Money ft. Don Toliver, Gunna, and NAV
BLUE WORLD- Mac Miller
CUT EM IN- Anderson . Paak ft. Rick Ross
STARTING OVER- Chris Stapleton
MECCA- Spillage Village, JID e EARTHGANG
LA DIFICIL- Bad Bunny
ESSENCE- WizKid ft. Tems
ALL MY GIRLS LIKE TO FIGHT- Hope Tala
KYOTO- Phoebe Bridgers
SUN CAME OUT- Gunna
REMEMBER WHERE YOU ARE- Jessie Ware
4 My PPL – Goodie Mob
DISTANCE- Yebba
ONE LIFE, MIGHT LIVE- Little Simz
