Wizkid Wins Grammy For Brown Skin Girl Video

Wizkid, Nigerian singer, has won his first-ever Grammy award for his role in ‘Brown Skin Girl’, a 2019 song by Beyonce, American singer.

The project won the ‘Best Music Video’ category at the award ceremony held in Los Angeles on Sunday.

‘Brown Skin Girl’, a track off Beyonce’s ‘The Lion King: The Gift,‘ was nominated for the category alongside ‘Life Is Good’, a song by Future featuring Drake, ‘Lockdown’ by Anderson Park, ‘Adore You’ by Harry Styles, and ‘Goliath’ by Woodkid.

Beyonce had last year released the visuals for the project which also featured Blue Ivy Carter, her first daughter with Jay-Z, and Saint JHN.

The development further stretches what has been an impressive run for the hit song since its release.

The song had won the ‘Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration’ category at the 2020 edition of the NAACP Image Awards.

It had also earned Wizkid his second entry into the US Billboard Hot 100 charts in 2019.

This year’s edition of the Grammys was earlier scheduled for January but postponed amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.