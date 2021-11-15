Wizkid Wins Best African Act Award

Nigeria’s Superstar and award-wining Musician, Wizkid on Sunday won the ‘Best African Act’ category at the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA).
The MTV EMA is presented by Viacom International Media Networks to honour artists and music in pop culture.
Wizkid was nominated for the award category alongside Tems, Amaarae, Diamond Platnumz, and Focalistic.
The singer, during the award event on Sunday, toppled his rivals to win the title.
