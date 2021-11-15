Wizkid Wins Best African Act Award

November 15, 2021 238

Nigeria’s Superstar and award-wining Musician, Wizkid on Sunday won the ‘Best African Act’ category at the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA).

The MTV EMA is presented by Viacom International Media Networks to honour artists and music in pop culture.

Wizkid was nominated for the award category alongside Tems, Amaarae, Diamond Platnumz, and Focalistic.

READ ALSO: FG Considers Out-of-court Settlement Over Collection Of VAT

The singer, during the award event on Sunday, toppled his rivals to win the title.

Lagos to da world 🇳🇬♥️🦅 — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) November 14, 2021

HUGE congratulations to BIG WIZ @wizkidayo 🦅 for winning Best African Act! From Lagos to the world 🌍🔥🏆 #MTVEMA pic.twitter.com/hHSo3hy0xE — MTVAfrica (@MTVAfrica) November 14, 2021