fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTS

Wizkid Wins Best African Act Award

November 15, 20210238
Wizkid Wins Best African Act Award

Nigeria’s Superstar and award-wining Musician, Wizkid on Sunday won the ‘Best African Act’ category at the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA).

The MTV EMA is presented by Viacom International Media Networks to honour artists and music in pop culture.

Wizkid was nominated for the award category alongside Tems, Amaarae, Diamond Platnumz, and Focalistic.

READ ALSO: FG Considers Out-of-court Settlement Over Collection Of VAT

The singer, during the award event on Sunday, toppled his rivals to win the title.

About Author

Wizkid Wins Best African Act Award
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

November 18, 20130182

Dangote Attends Peter Okoye’s Traditional Wedding Ceremony

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote was at the wedding ceremony of renowned twin musician, Peter Okoye, a.k.a Psquare which held yesterday, on the 17t
Read More
June 1, 20150160

‘San Andreas’ Opens Big With $53.2 Million Box Office

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram “San Andreas” registered a big number on the box office Richter scale this weekend. The disaster film starring Dwayne “The Rock” Joh
Read More
YouTube Unveils Short-Form Video Platform For Creators In Nigeria ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTSIT/TELECOM
August 27, 20210934

YouTube Shorts Unveils Monthly Fund For Nigerian Creators

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram YouTube Shorts creators can now receive their share of a new $100 million YouTube Shorts Fund to be distributed over 2021 to 2022, as a reward for creating
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.